Cliff Williams / The Outlook Tallassee’s Jalyn Daniels runs against Central Clay County.
20211022 Tallassee FB 019.jpg
Cliff Williams 334-740-1116
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Tallassee’s Tyler Ellis runs against Central Clay County.
20211022 Tallassee FB 020.jpg
Cliff Williams 334-740-1116
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Tallassee’s Jalyn Daniels runs against Central Clay County.
20211022 Tallassee FB 021.jpg
Cliff Williams 334-740-1116
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Tallassee head coach Mike Battles against Central Clay County.
20211022 Tallassee FB 022.jpg
Cliff Williams 334-740-1116
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Tallassee’s Jalyn Daniels runs against Central Clay County.
20211022 Tallassee FB 023.jpg
Cliff Williams 334-740-1116
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Tallassee’s Zavion Carr runs for a score against Central Clay County.
Tallassee head coach Mike Battles was proud of his team Friday night.
As well he should be as the Tigers amassed 519 yards of offense while defeating Clay Central 39-28.
“When you talk about high school football in the state of Alabama – Clay Central is always there,” Battles said. “Anytime you can get a win against them is great. Our kids played hard and with great effort all year. They played exceptionally hard tonight and came up with some unbelievable plays.”
Tallassee quarterback Tyler Ellis shined, completing 12 passes on 20 attempts for 246 yards and one interception.
“Tyler threw the ball really well,” Battles said.
Ellis would find Clayten Gough in the first half for a six yard touchdown completion. Ellis also found Ziggy Holloway five times for 95 yards with one 50 yard completion. That was all in the first half.
The Tigers would recovery the onside kick coming out of the locker room in second half and almost immediately Ellis would find Donate Leonad for 14 yard touchdown completion. The Tiger defense would hold Clay Central to a three and out and Ellis would find Holloway for a 77 yard score.
But Ellis didn’t just throw the ball. He rushed 14 times for 90 yards and was joined by his teammates. Jalyn Daniels would rush 19 times for 149 yards with a 4 yard touchdown run. Zavion Carr would also cross the goal line twice while carrying the ball six times for 34 yards.
At the same time the Tiger offense was shining, Tallassee’s defense was dominating too holding Clay Central to 265 total yards of offense.
“We had the running game and defense lights out,” Battles said. “I’m proud of the kids. It’s senior night and that night is just as much for your family as it is for you. The best present you can give them is to go out there and play hard and win this ballgame. I think we had a great night.”
Even up 39-14 with 3:46 left in the game, Battles didn’t count out coach Danny Horn and Clay Central.
“You have to bow up and play,” Battles said. “This is not a typical game. They are not a team to give anything to, even if you get up two touchdowns. I was scared to death until they told me the game was over because they just aren’t used to losing. They don’t get beat much.”
Battles will celebrate the win especially knowing the Tigers could have given up early.
“For our kids to pull it together and play that well, I’m just proud of them,” Battles said. “We go down seven, throw that early interception and our kids never quit. They turned it around and we made some big plays. I’m just happy for them. It’s one of the good ones.”