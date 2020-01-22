Elmore County’s wrestling team was riding some momentum after winning the Class 1A/5A Region 3 title and the Panthers had their eyes set on hosting a semifinal match in the AHSAA Duals Championships but they ran into tough competition at Ranburne. Elmore County expected to have its hands full against the hosts but the challenge came sooner than expected as the Panthers dropped their opening match against Weaver, 48-31.
“We were really looking to wrestle Ranburne and that was a mistake on our part,” ECHS coach Jared Jones said. “We started to figure out that we could host the semis and the kids got really excited about that so this is absolutely a teaching moment. I hate that it had to happen that way but we learned a lesson.”
The Panthers won six of the first nine bouts, taking a 31-18 lead. However, Jones said they lost a couple of matches he felt could have put it away and the wheels just fell off from there.
Solon Lee (172 pounds), Matt Brown (222) and Stone Svencer (128) earned pins in the first period to help push the Panthers into the lead. ECHS’ Ramon Lozada had the quickest pin of the night at 108 pounds with a win over Jacob Haser in just 19 seconds.
However, Elmore County’s problems came the longer each bout lasted. Weaver recorded five pins after the first period including three in the final minute.
“We have had issues with that all year,” Jones said. “That’s definitely a point of emphasis for us. We won six matches but you have to get those pins when you get a chance.”
Elmore County had to quickly bounce back as it traveled to Piedmont for a tournament Saturday morning. Brown and JW Clement (184) both finished first in their weight classes as the Panthers took home five medals.
“I was glad we had a tournament the next day even though it was really tiring,” Jones said. “It gave us a chance to turn around rather than sulk on it.”
Brown was dominating to start the Piedmont Dogfight, picking up three straight pins to advance to the 222-pound championship bout. Brown’s quickest pin came over Piedmont’s Devantae Smart, whom he flattened in just 20 seconds. He eventually won the gold against Armuchee’s Joey Green, who was disqualified.
Like Brown, Clement also earned three pins en route to his championship victory. He started with a second-period pin in the first round then received a win by forfeit in the quarterfinals. After needing just 31 seconds to take down John Carroll’s John Taylor Balducci, Clement finished off New Hope’s Russell Richard in the final seconds of the first period to win the gold medal.
Another top performer for ECHS at Piedmont was Lee Solon, who placed second at 172. He had pins against Walter Wellborn’s Tiquan Thomas in 1:22 and Pleasant Valley’s Hunter Sallee in 1:24 before meeting his match in the first-place bout.
Lazoda took third at 108 after rebounding well from a loss. He picked up back-to-back victories to start the tournament but was narrowly defeated by Armuchee’s Kolby Dempsey, 5-4, in the semifinals. But Lazoda shook off the loss, earning a big major decision against White Plains’ Gavin Kilgore to advance to the third-place match, which he won by forfeit.
Svencer (128) and Coby Mann (287) both placed fourth. Svencer had one pin and a major decision while Mann earned two pins, including one in just 38 seconds, and a decision victory.