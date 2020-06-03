While some teams kept the start of their summer workouts on their original schedule, Elmore County decided to take advantage of the reopening of schools across the state Monday. The Panthers started preparations for the 2020 season with a 90-minute practice session early Monday morning but coach Jordan Cantrell said the first workout was about more than just the new season.
“The No. 1 thing was it was just great seeing the guys again,” Cantrell said. “It was like a reunion for us so that was the biggest thing.”
Rising senior Cole Boothe echoed that sentiment, saying it was good to have the entire family back together. Things were a little different from a regular summer workout but the players still got to focus on their training while enjoying each other’s company.
After each player checked in and had their temperatures recorded, Cantrell and the coaching staff split the team into smaller groups to use in the weight room. The first half of the practice time had a focus on seeing where each individual stood as they try to make gains in the weight room before the fall.
“It showed who was working and who didn’t,” senior Coby Mann said. “We’re all going to get there though. The weights were a whole lot heavier but we all have to learn how to pace ourselves again. It’s a process but it’s going to click.”
Cantrell said he could tell who was getting in some extra work from home during the shutdown but he also knew getting back to the regular workouts were not going to be easy.
“Our workouts are rather fast paced so we tried to cut it back a bit to see how the guys responded and they really responded well,” Cantrell said. “We know that soreness is going to set in so we have to make sure everyone stays safe. Their bodies are not completely ready yet but we’ll get there.”
It wasn’t just the weight room that caused some trouble on the first day of practice. The Panthers moved to the field to work on some conditioning and agility drills and it started to wear on the players.
“It was gassing for real,” Boothe said. “I was really tired. We’re going to get back in shape especially with our coaches helping us. We have to focus on conditioning and mental strength too. That’s what these next couple of weeks are about.”
Cantrell said he has sent out several texts and documents to players and parents about what the return to practice was going to look like, addressing the safety concerns about workouts and how the new AHSAA guidelines will affect the practice. He reviewed it again Monday morning and he expects he will have to keep preaching it at every practice for the players to get used to it.
“We went over everything again,” Cantrell said. “They have role call spots in the gym, six feet apart. We take their temperatures there and then split them into groups. Tutor them on not sharing water bottles, cleanliness and sanitation in the weight room and keeping your distance on the field. It’s difficult right now because they haven’t seen each other but we really had to wrap that out today and they’ll get better with it.”
The players did not feel that much of a difference in the first day but they know the changes are necessary and they know what’s at stake.
“We just have to adapt to the change,” Mann said. “We’re all used to being together at the same time but in order for us to change wasn’t that big of a deal. We take precautions but we want to stay positive because we want to play football. Everyone wants to see us play football.”