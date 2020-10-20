For the ninth consecutive season, the postseason is out of reach for Elmore County but that is not stopping the Panthers from trying to cap off their season on a positive note. The final game of region play is this week as Elmore County travels to play Talladega in search of its first region victory since 2018 hoping to end a 12-game losing streak against region opponents.
After returning to the field from a COVID-19 related shutdown last week, the Panthers looked like they were on their way to ending that streak, holding a two-score lead over Beauregard at halftime. That lead did not hold up but Elmore County still saw plenty of positives it believes can roll over into this week.
“Our guys played really hard,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said. “The first half was like clockwork. It’s something we can build on.”
Elmore County (1-7, 0-5 Class 5A Region 4) may be out of reach of a postseason spot for itself but that does not mean it will not have an impact on the region’s playoff picture this week. Talladega is searching for a win to secure a playoff spot and the Panthers have a chance to spoil the fun for the Tigers and keep the door open for rival Tallassee to sneak in.
“It could be a little (motivation),” Cantrell said. “We’re just focusing on ourselves and want to get better. I guess it could be cool to spoil it for them but we are just looking to improve and work together as a team.”
Talladega (2-6, 2-3) is in a similar boat as the Panthers, struggling with the move up to 5A this season. Despite not having won a game on the field since Week 2, a forfeit win over Tallassee has it in position to make the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
While the wins have not come very often for the Tigers, it appears they have recently started to figure some things out and it really showed up in one of their best performances of the season in last week’s one-possession loss to Sylacauga. Cantrell believes it had a lot to do with the team’s new offensive scheme.
“They were a spread team the last couple of years,” Cantrell said. “This year, they have started games with a double-wing attack and then they ran that a lot of the night last week against Sylacauga. They are really trying to live by that now.”
Talladega has turned to a large group of players in its rushing attack all season and has now put together a scheme to get the ball to any of them on any given play. Running backs Quontavius McKenzie, Malik Williams and Michael McGregor Jr. could all cause problems for the Panthers, who have struggled against opposing rushing attacks all season.
“It seems like they have really improved and formed an identity,” Cantrell said. “It does concern me but we just have to work together. Our defense has improved tremendously and our coaches have done a good job of preparing them. That’s something we are continuing to work on.”
Talladega’s offense still thrives off the success of quarterback Nigel Scales who will still step back and throw the ball when necessary. Scales has already accounted for five touchdowns in two wins over the Panthers in his career.
“He is a threat,” Cantrell said. “You can put together a plan but it’s hard to do in practice. It’s hard to replicate both of the sets they do with the caliber of athlete he is. He’s just really good.”
PREDICTION: Talladega 40, Elmore County 35