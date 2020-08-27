Elmore County does not have a long history of success in its rivalry series against Dadeville but the Panthers are moving in the right direction under coach Jordan Cantrell’s guidance. After defeating the Tigers in Cantrell’s first two seasons, Elmore County has the chance to grab its first three-game winning streak in the series since 1978 and just its third ever in a rivalry dating back to 1923.
“They have had some really good teams over the years,” Cantrell said. “We have been very fortunate to win in some tight games the last two years.”
Each of the last two matchups have come down to the final minute of the game with the Panthers winning by a touchdown in both games. Elmore County is expecting more of the same this week and Cantrell said he is preparing his guys for a game that will come down to the wire.
“Every drive matters; every special teams play matters,” Cantrell said. “It’s important for us to put these guys in different situations in practice in case of a tight game like we’ve had the last couple of years so they can be ready for whatever happens in that situation.”
While the rivalry will still mean the same to the both schools and communities, it may look a lot different on the field than it has the last couple of years. For the first time since the turn of the century, Dadeville will have a new coach leading it into its rivalry game against the Panthers and Cantrell is expecting to see plenty of changes.
“I think it’s going to be a new set up this year,” Cantrell said. “Our teams are totally different. We have new personnel and I know Dadeville is going to be very different because they have new coach. There’s not a whole lot we can take from those other games to get ready for this one.”
The Tigers have yet to play a game this season which means it will be even more difficult for the Panthers’ coaching staff to determine a game plan for this week.
“I’m sure they have our game film so they should have an easier time to make a game plan,” Cantrell said. “We really have to go off what the coach ran at Carroll and some of those sets he has run offensively. I’m sure he has some tweaks based off personnel but that’s really all we can do.”
Dadeville coach Roger McDonald has a history of running power formations with a lot of play action passes and bootlegs mixed into a reliance on the rushing attack. Cantrell said the focus has to be on slowing down the rushing attack but the Panthers have to be weary of big plays through the air as the Tigers will take advantage of the opportunities.
Lane Smith is back in his second year as Dadeville’s starting quarterback and he has experience throwing the ball down the field. Christian Nelson and Javuntae Holley can be used as weapons on the ground and in the passing game.
“They always have the good skill guys,” Cantrell said. “They have those guys every year and I’m sure they have recruited some new guys from the halls. Anytime you bring in a new coach, there is some extra excitement so I’m sure there will be some guys we learn about Friday night.”
Elmore County is hoping to move to 2-0 for the second time in the last three seasons and after last week’s win in the season opener, the Panthers are feeling good about their new team. Cantrell said the key is to keep improving and build off that momentum without getting complacent.
“That was a huge win,” Cantrell said. “We talked about it being a big game for us after going through everything we had been through and still getting there. There were a lot of questions about our team that needed to be answered and we came out and answered some of those. Now, we have to take that momentum against a team we don’t know much about.”
PREDICTION: Elmore County 24, Dadeville 17