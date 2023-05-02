The Elmore County and Tallassee softball rivalry didn’t skip a beat this regular season. The two teams split their regular season matchups and both finished 5-1 in area play.
Due to both being 5-1 in area play, the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed and hosting the area tournament came down to a coin flip. Tallassee won the coin flip, and the Tigers are hosting the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 5 softball tournament starting Wednesday.
No. 1-seed Tallassee takes on No. 4-seed Valley at 12 p.m. Wednesday, then No. 2-seed Elmore County faces No. 3-seed Beauregard at 2 p.m. The championship is currently slated for Thursday at 4 p.m.
“It’s big for us to be the No. 1 seed and play in front of our home crowd,” Tallassee coach Pat Love said. “It’s going to help with the atmosphere. This tournament is going to be tough with both us and Elmore County and Beauregard. It’s going to be a knockdown, dragout if us and Elmore County face off. And Beauregard played both of us tough this season.”
Beauregard, which got the No. 3 seed, finished the regular season with a 2-4 area record but its record doesn’t speak to its skill.
Elmore County beat Beauregard in the two matchups, 10-4 and 9-1. Tallassee beat Beauregard, 8-0 and 3-0.
While both teams did win by more than a few runs in each game, Elmore County coach Mark Segrest knows it won’t be an easy first round matchup by any means.
“Beauregard is very well coached,” Segrest said. “They swing the bat well and they get pretty good pitching. When you have a team like that, you have to play your best to have a chance to win.”
If Tallassee and Elmore County end up matching up at any point, it will be a tough game for both sides. The two teams first met at Elmore County on March 7, and the Panthers walked away with a 5-1 win. Senior pitcher Hailey O’Brien threw a complete game for Elmore County and allowed only two hits.
In the second matchup, Tallassee beat Elmore County, 11-5. The Tigers scored 11 runs on five hits and took advantage of five Elmore County errors. In the win, Tallassee’s Brooke Royster pitched a complete game.
“If we have the opportunity to play Tallassee, they’re swinging the bat really well and pitching extremely well so we’re going to have to limit mistakes to have a chance. We did win at home, but when we did play at Tallassee, we had a number of walks and errors. We can’t do that if we want a chance to win.”
Both Tallassee and Elmore County enter the postseason on a high note. The Panthers are currently 28-16-3 while the Tigers are 23-17.
Elmore County has won three of its last five games and tied twice. The Panthers beat Benjamin Russell, ACA, and West Morgan and tied Faith Academy and Auburn.
Tallassee has split its last six, going 3-3, but its losses have come to Central-Phenix, Benjamin Russell, and Prattville Christian by a combined four runs.
“We’re not playing badly,” Love said. “We have to tighten some stuff up, but once we do that I feel like we’ll be in a pretty good place. I like the way we’re playing and I like the way we’re heading.”