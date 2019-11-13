Tray Duncan has been the workhorse in the backfield all season for Stanhope Elmore but he took it to the next level for the first round of the playoffs. Duncan took over the game early and finished with 203 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries — all career highs — as the Mustangs took down Paul Bryant for their first postseason win since 2010.
Duncan is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“That was a pretty good feeling,” Duncan said. “I was prepared for it and they just kept giving me the ball. It worked out.”
While Duncan is always prepared to get a bulk of the load on offense, the Mustangs entered their first-round matchup with expectations to throw the ball. However, once the coaching staff saw how well the ground game was working, it was tough to take the ball out of Duncan’s hands.
On the game’s first drive, Duncan had nine carries for 49 yards and a touchdown to put Stanhope in front, a lead the Mustangs did not give up.
“That was huge for us,” Stanhope coach Brian Bradford said. “I always have the plays for that first drive scripted and we had some pass plays but once we saw how the running game was working, we just skipped over them. I think it set the tone.”
While Duncan’s performance was nothing out of the ordinary to his coaching staff, he admitted he could feel it was a special night after his second touchdown. And once he was called upon to finish off the third scoring drive, he knew he was leading his team into the second round.
The Mustangs have often split the carries between Duncan and quarterback Andrew Rines with reserve back Antonio Trone usually getting in on the action. However, this night belonged to Duncan and he rarely saw time on the sideline.
Bradford said Duncan took off only two offensive snaps and when he saw another opportunity for a touchdown, he did not hesitate to get back in the game. Duncan ran behind Stanhope’s jumbo package for the second time to score his third touchdown and put the Mustangs ahead 21-0 before halftime.
“(The offensive line) really did its job,” Duncan said. “They give me a lot of confidence and it’s a good experience. It’s nice having a good amount of people or really a good amount of big people in front of you.”
After losing the first two playoff games of his career, Duncan knew he needed to step up as a senior to make sure the Mustangs advanced. He also helped Bradford earn his first postseason victory at Stanhope and Bradford said he would have never expected it to come from anyone else.
“He has been my starting running back since I have been here,” Bradford said. “I have known for a long time I can trust him. He’s really stepped up the last few weeks though.”
Duncan and the Mustangs travel to Montgomery this week to face off with Park Crossing under the bright lights at Cramton Bowl. There may not be a game with that much production for Duncan in the rest of his career but he said the stats don’t matter to him and there is just one simple goal.
“Keep executing and make it to state,” Duncan said.