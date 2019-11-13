With football season coming to a close any week — and certainly within the next five weeks — Inside the Lines Podcast will slowly start shifting its focus to the winter sports season. Basketball season begins this week and wrestling follows shortly behind.
Of course, Caleb Turrentine and I will continue to talk football as long as our four remaining teams — Reeltown, Wetumpka, Stanhope Elmore and Edgewood — allow us to do so, but it’s also time to start focusing our attention toward the warmth of the indoor sports. We kicked that off with the most recent episode of Inside the Lines Podcast, where Caleb and I are highlighting the best moments from last year — the top returners, Central Coosa’s run to the state championships and some nail-biting games — and also discussing the upcoming season.
It’s worth noting while this episode doesn’t talk about wrestling, we certainly will be talking about the mats this season as there are a lot of teams to watch out for in the area. The Alabama Wrestling Coaches preseason rankings were released last week with Wetumpka taking No. 1 in Class 6A and Benjamin Russell following closely behind at No. 2. There were also several individuals ranked in the top three in their respective weight classes.
But we’ll get there. Wrestling season is still about two weeks away.
For now, Caleb and I are breaking down our expectations for the local hoops squad. Can the Cougars make another run? Will Tallassee finally get over its postseason hump? How far will the football players be behind? Can Benjamin Russell still make waves despite losing two of the top girls in the area? Is this finally a breakthrough year for Holtville’s girls?
We can’t answer all those questions indefinitely, but we can certainly talk about them.
Also on Monday’s episode of Inside the Lines Podcast, we got a chance to sit down with first-year Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman and we talked mostly about this transition from Coosa to his alma mater. A lot of eyes are on Freeman after his championship-winning team a year ago.
“You just gotta remember fans have a short-term memory,” Freeman said. “They go by what just happened so what just happened to me is I was fortunate enough to be a part of a championship team so of course when I’m getting involved and embarking on the transition up here, the expectation should be there. And there’s nothing wrong with that. I would not say that I want anything less than that, but I am aware and cognizant that it is the first year and these guys are just getting started with me.”
Most people know high school football has become virtually a year-round sport, but Freeman also discussed how basketball is just about that long. He talked about some of his offseason work with his new squad. Benjamin Russell fans also need to keep in mind it’s not just a new head coach for the Wildcats, but also a new assistant as last year’s assistant, Jeremy Phillips, is now the head coach of Horseshoe Bend’s football team.
“Having a new staff, everybody starts fresh,” Freeman said. “Whatever happened from the year before, they don’t have to bring that baggage in because we don’t know what happened. That’s real refreshing to young people to be able to just understand, ‘I’m not being identified for what I’ve done or being judged before I even get out here.’ That right there in itself should be a relief to make it easier for the transition for the new coaches.”
Freeman has a lot more to say about the upcoming season, so make sure to tune in to Monday’s episode of Inside the Lines Podcast. The episode can be found on all our websites and we’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Also, be sure to tune in with our weekly football episode Wednesday where we’ll talk Round 2 of the playoffs.
