Monday marked the first official day of practice for baseball and softball teams. Players have been together for three weeks already during the AHSAA throwing period but there was a new sense of excitement when the players took the field for a full practice less than three weeks before the first games.
“There’s a different air about the kids,” Tallassee baseball coach Adam Clayton said. “They know its full-fledge starting (Monday). There is a lot of excitement right now so we’re ready to get going.”
While the throwing period brought some excitement of its own, there are plenty of changes being made to practices as teams try to get ready for the season. There’s a focus on working out at the plate and getting some baserunning drills in to start.
“The biggest thing is that you can have bats out as a team,” Clayton said. “That’s something we want to focus on. We made some huge strides offensively last year so we want to work hard on that to up our run production.”
While hearing the sound of the ball hitting a bat gets players even more excited for the season, that is not the only thing teams will be focusing on in the first week of practice. With pitchers already having time to warm up in the throwing period, the next step is for them to see live at-bats while working with their team behind them.
“We have the capability of having a lot more depth with our pitching staff this year,” Clayton said. “You can start to concentrate on skill levels and you can work on team defense. There’s a lot of things you can do with the whole team together and that makes a huge difference.”
For the Tallassee softball team, the start of practice may look a little different than it has in years past. After finishing one win from the state tournament last season, the Tigers graduated just one senior and the rest of the team is back ready to work.
Tallassee coach Pat Love said having the majority of the team return makes it easier to get back in the swing of things. Players already know what Love is expecting from every practice and he rarely has to go over things twice.
“You have to work on fundamentals but you want to work on game speed to get ready for that first game,” Love said. “We don’t want to kill them before that first game but you want them to be game ready and go over every situation we might have.”
Despite the high expectations, the Tigers are focused on perfection. Love admitted a big part of that is reminding players they have a lot of work to do before returning to regionals and that starts this week.
“We just have to slow it down a little bit,” Love said. “We can’t let them get ahead of themselves too much. We start at the basics and work every practice up to keep them in check.”
Elmore County’s softball team is looking to make some noise under guidance of coach Terry Nicholas. He is entering his first year in charge of the Panthers and was excited to hit the field with his new team for the first time.
“We’re ready to get started,” Nicholas said. “We’re trying to see how good we can get. That’s our goal every day and I think that’s exciting. The girls are working really hard.”
One of the biggest issues Elmore County, and many other teams, face is having multiple players still in their winter sports. However, Nicholas said he is not too worried because he sees those girls are active and working on their own despite not being with the softball team yet.
“It’s not like they aren’t doing anything,” Nicholas said. “They’re going to come back in shape. We’d love to have them out there but there is benefits they get from being in basketball. It may be a little concerning now but I think two weeks in, it won’t matter.”