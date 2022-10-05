Both Dadeville and Reeltown have climbed up in rankings in the latest AHSAA poll.
The two schools have each risen one spot in their respective classes, with Dadeville taking the eighth spot in 3A and Reeltown now at six overall in 2A.
For the Tigers, this is the first time since 2015 that the team has been as high as eighth overall. It is also the highest ranking under coach Roger McDonald.
Reeltown’s sixth overall ranking is the team’s second highest position since 2020, when the Rebels earned a fourth overall spot in Week 1.
Combined, the two teams have only one loss, with Reeltown losing to Tallassee in the first game of the season.
Since then, both schools are undefeated and outscoring opponents by huge margins. Dadeville is beating opponents by a scoring margin of 236-51. Reeltown has outscored its opponents 189-59.
This week, Dadeville (6-0, 4-0) is on a bye before traveling to Childersburg on Oct. 14. Reeltown (4-1, 4-0) faces regional opponent Horseshoe Bend at home on Friday.