The Reeltown baseball team has seen its fair share of troubles this season, but the Rebels are playing their best baseball of the year entering the postseason.
Reeltown, the AHSAA Class 3A, Area 7 champions, will host Area 1 runner-up Cottage Hill Christian in the first round of the playoffs on Friday afternoon. Game 1 will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday with Game 2 following directly afterwards. If needed, Game 3 will be played on Saturday at Reeltown at 12 p.m.
Reeltown, which enters the playoffs with a 9-14 overall record, has really turned its season around following a rough stretch in March. The Rebels were 1-11 on March 18, but flipped a switch that weekend.
Reeltown has since won 8 of its last 11 games, including five of its six area games, to host the first round playoff game.
“I feel like we are in a good position to be successful as far as what we’ve done in the past nine or so games,” Reeltown coach Trey Chambers said. “We have put some pitching together and have been fortunate enough to come out with wins and an area championship. I think we’re headed in the right direction going into this playoff series.”
This upcoming playoff series won’t be the first time Reeltown and Cottage Hill Christian have met this season. They played once in March, when Reeltown was still struggling a bit.
Cottage Hill Christian beat Reeltown, 8-0, in a game where Chambers said his team lost to themselves due to countless errors. Cottage Hill Christian enters the game with a 10-12 overall record and has lost six of its last seven games.
In that game, Reeltown faced Cottage Hill’s best pitcher, their left-handed ace.
“They’re a good team. coach Mike Smith does a great job with them,” Chambers said. “When we played them earlier, we didn’t play to our fullest capabilities. We made a lot of errors on defense and that was kind of the story of the game. We gave them a lot of runs. Hopefully, this time around, we’ll do a little bit better of a job defensively and at the plate. They’re a pretty good team.”
When the two teams take the field on Friday, Reeltown will run their best arm out there on the mound - Gabe Bryant. Bryant has had an extremely successful season, but he isn’t the only pitcher on the Rebels’ staff.
Chambers says the strength of this Reeltown team is the depth of their pitching staff that includes not only Bryant, but Jacob Hornsby, Colin Carleton, Seth Hill and others.
Any of those guys can step onto the mound and fill up meaningful innings, and he’s confident in other pitchers who maybe haven’t pitched as many innings as those guys.
“We’ve got guys who probably haven’t thrown as many innings as they should have, just based off how much depth we do have,” Chambers said. “Going into a three-game series, I feel like thats one of our strongpoints.”