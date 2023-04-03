It did not take long for Reeltown to punch its ticket to the playoffs.
Dominating its first four area games by a combined score of 77-2, the Rebels are heading to the playoffs in their first year under head coach Matt Johnson.
Reeltown’s year may have started out shaky, losing seven of its first 10 games, but the blue and white locked in during a two-game area series against Isabella in mid-March. It not only righted the Rebels’ record, but it planted it firmly in the playoff hunt.
After two wins over Coosa last Thursday, 27-0 and 22-0, the Rebels have now flipped their season on its head, winning seven of their last 10 and sitting atop Class 2A Area 6.
“I think we have been doing OK lately,” Reeltown pitcher and infielder Blake Smith. “We have not played our best games against some teams, but we have really improved in the last month.”
Reeltown’s success as of late can be attributed to any number of things, but most importantly it’s been their uptick in scoring and pitching.
During the last 10 games, Reeltown has eclipsed double-digit scoring five times while also pitching three shutouts. In its four area games, Reeltown has combined for a staggering 59 hits.
In area play, Reeltown pitchers have combined to strike out 18 batters against Isabella and 23 versus Coosa.
Smith said that much like the team as a whole, he too has undergone a recent transformation during the Rebels’ hot streak.
Appearing in three area games, Smith is hitting .444 while also tossing 11 strikeouts in a start over Isabella. In a non-area game against Highland Home, Smith led the Rebels by going 4-for-5.
“I am doing much better now,” Smith said. “I was struggling at the beginning of the season, but it all just counts on when you get hot.”
Smith is just one of any number of Rebels who are getting hot when it matters most.
Brodie Smith tossed a no hitter against Coosa on Thursday, striking out 11. Jake Hornsby threw seven strikeouts in a win over Isabella. Baylor Clayton hit a gram slam against Coosa and also accounted for four RBIs in a win over Lanett earlier in the year.
The only issue Blake Smith said he could see with his team was fielding. In the last three losses, Reeltown has eight combined errors. In its last four wins, it’s only seven combined.
“It all comes down to us fielding,” Smith said. “If we field any better, we will be 10 times as good as a team.”
Reeltown’s Tuesday contest with Coosa was canceled, so with only two area games against Thorsby left, the absolute worst Reeltown could finish is 4-2 in area play.
Regardless of how those games turn out, the Rebels are postseason bound.
“This feels great,” Smith said. “This feels really great.”