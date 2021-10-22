Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson wants his team peaking at the right time, and his Rebels look to be doing exactly that with one week left in the season.
Reeltown beat Pike County, 42-6, in Class 3A, Region 4 game at home on Friday night. The Rebels won their third-consecutive game and clinched the No. 3 seed in the playoffs in two weeks.
It was a complete team effort for the Rebels on Friday night. Running back Juicy Hughley scored two rushing touchdowns, quarterback Gabe Bryant connected with receiver Marcus Haynes for two touchdown passes, and Bryant added his own touchdown run.
On special teams, Connor Spain returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown in the second half.
“It was a complete team effort for us tonight,” Johnson said. “You always want to peak at the right time, and that’s hard to do in football because you only have a limited amount of games. We took our lumps early in the year, and a lot of it was just getting guys healthy. We are healthier now than we’ve been all year, and we were able to solidify that three seed in the playoffs. We are playing pretty good ball right now.”
The Rebels got off to a very quick start on Friday night. To start the game, Hughley punched in a 3-yard touchdown run and the 2-point conversion to put Reeltown up, 8-0, in the first quarter.
To start the second quarter, Bryant connected with Haynes on a 20-yard touchdown pass, and Hughley punched in another two-point conversion to put the Rebels up 16-0.
Bryant then did his damage on the ground and scored on a 22-yard touchdown run, and he connected with Haynes again, this time from 34 yards out. Both extra point attempts were no good and Reeltown led, 28-0, at half.
Bryant finished the night 5-5 for 84 yards, and Haynes had three catches for 60 yards.
“We’re more balanced offensively, but the key is that our offensive line is playing better than it has all year,” Johnson said. “They’ve really gelled and we have good leadership at offensive line and good communication. It starts up front and right now, we have a good offensive and defensive line.”
To start the third quarter, Reeltown received the kickoff and Spain returned the kick 74 yards for the touchdown. To wrap up the scoring, Hughley got the handoff from Bryant and raced 43 yards for the touchdown.
Hughley finished the night with 12 carries for 129 yards and his two touchdowns.
Reeltown will wrap up the regular season with a trip to Class 5A Holtville on Friday night.