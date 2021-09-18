Reeltown's offensive line at an AHSAA football game between the Relltown Rebels and the Goshen Eagles at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Friday, Sep. 17, 2021. [Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc./ Jake Arthur]
Goshen players take down a reeltown runner at an AHSAA football game between the Relltown Rebels and the Goshen Eagles at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Friday, Sep. 17, 2021. [Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc./ Jake Arthur]
Joseph Green at an AHSAA football game between the Relltown Rebels and the Goshen Eagles at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Friday, Sep. 17, 2021. [Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc./ Jake Arthur]
at an AHSAA football game between the Relltown Rebels and the Goshen Eagles at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Friday, Sep. 17, 2021. [Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc./ Jake Arthur]
Shelton Green at an AHSAA football game between the Relltown Rebels and the Goshen Eagles at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Friday, Sep. 17, 2021. [Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc./ Jake Arthur]
Josepth Green at an AHSAA football game between the Relltown Rebels and the Goshen Eagles at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Friday, Sep. 17, 2021. [Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc./ Jake Arthur]
Goshen looked momentarily like they might compete in the game, with a 49-yard pass on their opening play.
“We got sucked in there a bit, played it too aggressive and they got it over the top of us,” said coach Matt Johnson.
But that was the lone offensive play to work for Goshen, as the Reeltown defense actually held the Eagles to just 41 total yards on the night.
Two plays after the 49-yard pass, Zy Collins intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards to set up the first of six touchdowns for Reeltown.
Jeffery Thompson scored the first touchdown of the night for the Rebels on a 19-yard run, his only carry of the night.
Next up was Scooter Brooks, who punched in a 3-yard touchdown and finished the night witha. Total of five carries for 47 yards.
Arthur Woods carried the ball just twice in the game, scoring two touchdowns for 57 and 23 yards respectively.
Jake Hornsby carried the ball just once, a one-yard touchdown.
And quarterback Gabe Bryant threw just one pass all game, a 43-yard completion to Marcus Haynes for yet another score.
“We needed that one,” Johnson said. “That’s huge. Any time you win a region game, that’s a big deal. Those are the ones that counts. They did a good job of taking control of the game ear-ly, not sitting back trying to feel anybody out.”
The early scoring allowed the Rebels to get a lot of their younger guys in to get experience.
8th grader Joseph Green led the team in rushing yards Friday, with 107 yards on 11 carries while fellow 8th grader Shelton Green took 5 carries for 22 yards.
“Our younger guys got to play through the majority of the game,” Johnson said. “I’m really proud of our young kids. We just gotta continue to work and get better, build off of this. We’re going to look at film and break it down. There are some things that we need to fix, we’re going to use next week to really focus on that and clean some things up.”
After a bye week next week, Reeltown will look for another region win against Trinity Presbyterian at home.