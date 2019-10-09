Any time a winless team travels to face an undefeated one, the outcome seems obvious.
That’s exactly the boat Central Coosa will be in Friday night when it heads to Reeltown for a Class 2A Region 4 showdown. And although the Rebels are looking to secure their second straight region title with a victory, they aren’t going to take anyone lightly.
“We want to be good; we want to be great, but at the same time what goes with that is we want to teach our kids to be humble,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “If you come out feeling someone out or being complacent, that’s arrogance. That’s disrespecting the game and the program, so we’ve talked about that.”
Central Coosa (0-6, 0-3) would be an easy team to overlook.
The Cougars haven’t won a game since 2016 and have struggled to even put points on the board. They’re averaging just 9.3 points per game and that includes a 36-point outing against Fayetteville. Meanwhile, they haven’t given up fewer than 36 points in a contest and that was against the one-win Horseshoe Bend.
That being said, the Cougars have the ability to make big plays happen and that’s what they’ll be shooting for against the Rebels (7-0, 4-0).
“It’s kind of like coach (John) Calipari when he had those four guards at Kentucky that lived and died by the 3,” Johnson said. “That’s kind of like how Coosa was last week (against Vincent). They were going to throw first and they were going to throw deep.”
Johnson estimated about 70% of Coosa’s plays were passing attempts of 20 or more yards, and the Cougars have quite a few receivers who can bring down the ball.
Coosa also boasts one of the best athletes in the region in Donta Daniel, but with his injury last week, it’s questionable whether he’ll play this week. But if he does, Johnson knows the Rebels will have to be wary of him at every turn.
“Daniel is an extremely good athlete,” Johnson said. “He’s a very good runner and he’s elusive. He’s a leader. You can tell that because he continues to play the game. He never lets any adversity dictate how he plays. They’re hard to prepare for because you don’t know what they’re going to do on both sides of the ball, but especially with him being the triggerman. You know one of the best athletes on the field is going to touch the ball every single play.”
Johnson did say the Rebels have been preparing for the fake punt because Central Coosa has done it in several games and with Daniel coming out of the backfield, it’s proven successful.
But other than that, the Cougars are a bit of a question mark. They’ve had so many personnel changes throughout the year between people leaving the team, injuries and bringing players up from JV.
“The part that I don’t know is they’ve looked different offensively every week so that’s hard to prepare for,” Johnson said. “Not knowing where (Daniel) is going to be, what they’re going to do with him or what kind of offense they’re going to be in, if you don’t line up right, he could hurt you. We can sit here and talk about scores and their record, but once again, we’re dealing with teenage kids and they have a kid who plays with a purpose.”
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Central Coosa but had to be moved to Reeltown due to logistical reasons.