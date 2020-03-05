There’s good hitters, there’s great hitters and then there’s Bentley Baker.
The Reeltown junior reached all-time highs at the Rebels’ season-opening tournament two weeks ago. She hit a staggering batting average of .778 to go along with a slugging percentage of 1.333. In three games, Baker had seven hits in nine at-bats, scored eight runs and didn’t walk or strikeout.
“She has been working so hard on her swing before the season even started,” Reeltown coach Kelli Hilyer said. “We’ve actually worked her from the left side and the right side and on Saturday at that tournament, us coaches told her, ‘You pick the side you feel more comfortable with and we’ll do that.’
“I think her knowing that we have confidence in her helps. She’s been working so hard, seeing the ball during practice from both sides and that just correlated onto the field.”
Although swinging from the right and being a slap hitter from the left are two entirely different things, practicing on both sides has paid dividends for Baker, who chose to stick with her left side.
“She needed to fix a few little things in her swing so we let her take some balls to the right side,” Hilyer said. “Her swing got back good fundamentally over there so then she decided she felt more comfortable on the left, and it just transferred perfectly back to the left.”
Because of Baker’s experience and her hot start, she’s filled a much-needed role for the Rebels. After last season, Reeltown graduated Morgan McGuire, who had been in the leadoff spot for three straight years.
As late as a week before the season started, Hilyer was still unsure who would take up that high-responsibility position. Luckily for Hilyer, she had a lot of great hitters to choose from but Baker, who batted No. 2 last season, seemed like the easiest one to transfer up. She did so flawlessly; although she didn’t have any RBIs during the three-game tournament, she led the Rebels with eight runs scored.
She also proved to be a power hitter as she finished with a trio of doubles and a triple. Plus, she was flawless defensively at shortstop as she contributed seven putouts with a single error.
“Along with her hitting, her defensive decisions have grown this year as well,” Hilyer said. “If the ball is pulling her toward third with runners on first and second, she’s going to go after that lead runner. She’s making those decisions to go after the lead runner this year and that really shined in the tournament.”
Although volleyball and softball are two vastly different sports, Hilyer encourages her athletes to participate in multiple sports. Baker is one who does just that and also shines on the volleyball court. That helps build her athletic skillset and her relationship with Hilyer, who is also Reeltown’s volleyball coach. Overall, it just keeps Baker competitive throughout the year.
“When an athlete is a multi-sport athlete, different parts of the body get stronger,” Hilyer said. “So Bentley has been able to improve overall by playing both volleyball and softball.”
With Baker being just a junior, she seems like she’s already proving she can be a strong leader for quite awhile for the Rebels. Although there’s always things to improve on, it was hard for Hilyer to pinpoint even one thing for Baker just because her start has been that strong.
“I just expect her to keep getting better as we go throughout the season and into next year,” Hilyer said. “Seeing how hard she has worked to get her bat the way it is right now, if she continues to work that hard, I see great things coming out of her.”