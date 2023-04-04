Reeltown’s track and field team had another successful outing Friday, highlighted by junior Sandrea Coleman’s school record shot put.
Coleman set the girl’s school record with a distance of 37 feet, 1 inch, breaking the previous record by a staggering 3 feet. Her record also plants her at the top of 2A competition for the year.
Coleman’s big day was not nearly over after the shot put, as she also took home first in the discus and fourth in the long jump.
Delayna Tapley earned a first place of her own, winning the 300 hurdles, and Leeandra Hooks was also tops in the javelin.
As a team, the Reeltown girls scored enough to place their squad in third, just four points behind second place Benjamin Russell.
Drake Wood took home the only first for the boys in the 1,600.
Aside from just first-place finishes, there were plenty of Reeltown athletes on other parts of the podium for both the boys and girls.
Kalen Thompson placed second in the 3,200 for the boys, both boys relay teams secured third, Jay Jay Kendrick collected a third-place finish in the 110 hurdles, Alijah Love placed second in the 800, Jaedon Brooks and Kendrick took second and third respectively in the 300 hurdles and Tae Martin and Connor Spain took Nos. 2 and 3 spots in the 200. Martin also captured third in the long jump as Spain and Kendrick took home second and third respectively in the triple jump.
For the day, the boys finished second overall, finishing behind Benjamin Russell.
Leading the way for the girls, London O’Neal earned a third place finish in the 400m dash, Leah Reeves came in second in the 800m run and third in the 1600m and Ashley Flurry earned third in the javelin.
Reeltown next competes Friday at the fourth Sylacauga Meet.