As Reeltown’s softball team continues to try to develop a standout pitcher, it’s going to have to have another onslaught of offense. But that should be no problem for the Rebels who batted nearly .400 as a team last year and returns nearly all their heavy hitters.
Chloe Davidson, who is the reigning Outlook Softball Player of the Year and led the team on the plate last year, transferred to Tallassee and Morgan McGuire, who has been in the leadoff spot for the Rebels for several years, graduated. But other than those two, the heart of the team will be back for more this year.
“Chloe was definitely a very good athlete and she helped us out a lot the last few years,” Reeltown coach Kelli Hilyer said. “But like I told the girls, when you have seniors that graduate and they move on, you have to replace them. Chloe has transferred and move on, so you just have to step up and continue playing. I wish the best for Chloe because she is definitely a great kid and athlete.”
As for replacing McGuire, it’s going to be more than just filling the void of what she did on the field but also someone stepping into a leadership role. But Hilyer isn’t worried.
“The juniors that I have out here, they all have taken bits and pieces of that leadership role on and off the field,” Hilyer said. “Everybody is definitely working hard to get better. As for the leadoff spot, I haven’t really decided on who will be my leadoff this year, but I’m playing around with a couple ideas.”
After a successful girls basketball season, the Rebels are working under limited time with a few girls. Kenzie Hornsby should be in the starting pitching rotation and she was also a top hitter last season; plus, Taniya Haynes will join the softball team for the first time.
Haynes has played travel softball in the past but has never played under Hilyer. Although Haynes will have to get reacclimated to the game, Hilyer knows having a four-sport athlete like Haynes can never be a bad thing.
“I could see her helping out in the outfield becuase she’s very quick,” Hilyer said. “Once she gets some reps in in practice, I could see her making a big difference. She’s definitely going to help on the bases with her speed.”
Others who should see time in the outfield are Kenzie Gibson, Tikara Brooks, Karlee Cotten and Laci Foy. The infield will be a combination of people depending on who’s pitching.
Hornsby will also catch and play first base when she’s not pitching, and joining her in the rotation in the circle will be Bella Studdard, who will play mostly first base; Cotten; Abigail Packer, who could play first; and Meg Ledbetter, who will likely start at second.
Bentley Baker will like take up Davidson’s spot at shortstop and Cameron Tubbs is also getting some reps there. Breana Ewell will likely start at third.
“I have a team full of utility players, so it’s going to be fun,” Hilyer said. “We just need to start playing some games and see how everybody clicks and see what works for us. We had to wait on a few from basketball but any time they can get any kind of athletic (training), as long as they’re competing and getting better in any sport, it helps out in the next sport.”
Reeltown will start working some things out quickly as it begins the season at 6 p.m. Thursday against Tallassee, which is always a big rivalry. The Rebels are going to have to be on their game offensively if they want to start things out well.
“I definitely expect us to do big things this year,” Hilyer said. “This junior group has been under me this whole time, so they know the deal. They know what I expect of them, so I’m hoping to go pretty far in the postseason. We just have to see how the team clicks and who steps up in game situations.”