Tallassee did not have to travel very far Saturday as 28 teams converged for the annual Auburn Early Bird. Tallassee’s Woodrow Dean grabbed two wins, finishing well ahead of the competition in a pair of long-distance events.
Dean set a new personal record with a time of 2:02.40 to take gold in the 800. He followed that performance up with another personal best, finishing the 1,600 in 4:27.70 to claim first place by more than five seconds.
Will Smith grabbed the only other top-10 finish on the boys side as he claimed ninth in the javelin finals with a distance of 133-10.
Taylor Goodman had the highest finish for the girls team, taking fourth place in the javelin. She finished less than 7 feet off the top mark, throwing for a distance of 92-3.
Armani Wilkerson captured eighth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.77. She also claimed 12th in the 100 hurdles (19.13).
Orliyah Poole took sixth in the long jump with a personal-best distance of 15-8.5. Haleigh May finished eighth in the discus after a throw of 78-1.
BASEBALL
Early deficit too much for Tallassee in return to the diamond
After nearly a week off due to the weather, Tallassee’s baseball team got back to competing Friday as Handley came to visit. Tallassee saw itself down five runs after just two innings and it could not make up for it, falling 5-3.
Tallassee (6-6) fought back with three runs in the fourth inning but the offense could not keep the momentum going as its final 10 batters were retired. The loss marked Tallassee’s third straight defeat, its longest losing streak.
Jacob Abbott Ingram helped keep Tallassee in the game, pitching 4 1/3 innings in relief of starter Devan Lee. Ingram allowed just one run and struck out six.
Zak Haynes, Bobby Baker and Matt Justiss scored runs for Tallassee but hits were hard to come by. Haynes, Will Blocker and Drake Bonner recorded the only hits; the Tigers struck out seven times and didn’t draw a walk.