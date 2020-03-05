A long bus ride to Mobile Christian was more than worth it for Reeltown’s baseball team, which escaped Friday’s game with a 6-3 victory over the Leopards for its first win of the young season.
After trailing 1-0 through two innings, the Rebels (1-4) had their best frame of the day in the top of the third.
With one out, Matt Knox was hit by a pitch before being moved into scoring position on a Gabe Bryant single. Will Brooks then reached on an error to load the bases and Reeltown tied it up as Logan Hunt drew a full-count walk.
Logan Lee and Parker Hardin kept things going for the Rebels with back-to-back RBI singles and Hunt took advantage of a fielder’s choice to score the fourth run of the inning.
Although Reeltown didn’t need it, it scored some insurance in the sixth inning. Cade Wood stole home then Bryant doubled in Collin Carlton to set the final score.
Lee led the offense with a double and two singles while Bryant finished with two hits.
Despite still struggling with too many walks, Wood and Hunt combined for the victory on the mound. Wood threw the first five innings and gave up five hits. Only two runs Mobile Christian scored were earned, and Wood also struck out five batters.
Hunter threw two hitless, scoreless innings. Although he had four walks, Hunt also fanned four.
Track season kicks off with a bang
Reeltown brought home a few first-place winners from its first track meeting Saturday at the Opelika Invitational.
The girls side was led by Taniya Haynes and Makayla Langston who captured gold medals in the 200 and the high jump, respectively.
Haynes’ time of 26.93 in the 200 just edged Wetumpka’s Kennedy Jones by a tenth of a second. Haynes was also fourth in the triple jump (30-7) and fifth in the 100 (13.49).
Langston cleared 4-6 for the top spot in the high jump and she was also third in the 300 with at time of 55.27. Following directly behind her in 56.08, which was good enough for fourth place, was Dasia Keith. Keith matched that place in the 100 hurdles (19.74) and was also third in the triple jump with a mark of 31-0.
Also on the girls side, Nyla Hayden captured second in the shot put with a hurl of 31-9.
Eric Shaw led the boys team with a top finish in the 110 hurdles, during which he finished in 16.34; he was also second in the 300 hurdles, clocking in at 41.70 — just three hundredths of a second behind Opelika’s Eric Watts. Shaw placed second in the high jump by clearing 6-0.
Zantjuan Knight was another standout in the hurdles, placing third in the 300 hurdles (42.82) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.48).