After falling short of its goals in the state duals tournament, the Tallassee wrestling team bounced back in a big way. The Tigers grabbed three victories as a team in the annual Bulldog Brawl at Opelika on Monday.
Tallassee started the day with a 48-33 victory over a depleted Wetumpka team before rolling off a 45-30 win against Auburn. The Tigers got their final win of the day with a 46-36 defeat of Russell County.
The Tigers were led by Mason Bell and Jake Debardelaben, both who finished unbeaten in five matches. Bell, who wrestled matches at 160 pounds and 152 pounds, had four pins and an 8-2 decision while Debardelaben earned four pins and a forfeit victory at 170.
Christian McCary was the only other Tiger to finish the day undefeated, improving his season record to 39-8. McCary got three pins and earned a 19-10 major decision at 132.
Brendan Emfinger (113) and Land Bell (106) each recorded three pins and finished 4-1 in the tournament. John Burnham also won four matches, battling to three decision victories and earning one pin between 138 and 145.
BASKETBALL
Tigers bounce back from area defeat with rivalry win
Tallassee hit the road Thursday to start the back half of play in Class 5A Area 4 but the boys basketball team ran into their biggest challenge of the new year. Valley handed the Tigers their first area loss of the season as Jamicah Humphery’s 26 points were not enough as the Rams won 57-56.
The Tigers (20-4, 3-1) responded in a big way the following night in their final matchup with Elmore County this season. Tallassee finished off the four-game sweep of its rival with a 54-17 win.
Humphery knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to help the Tigers build a double-digit lead in the first quarter. He finished with a game-high 22 points while Tavarious Griffin was the only other player to reach double figures with 12 points.
Tallassee outscored Elmore County 26-4 in the second half to help put the game away. The Panthers made just one field goal in the final two quarters. Keshawn Benson led the team with nine points including two 3-pointers.
Tallassee’s girls team (2-16, 1-3) could not take any momentum after winning its first area game against Beauregard last week. Two days after their victory, the Tigers were defeated 52-28 by Valley.
Results from the girls game against Elmore County were not available at time of press.