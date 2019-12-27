The Tallassee wrestling team traveled to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, to compete in the Beast of the Beach tournament with teams from across the southeast. Tallassee got eight duals matches, winning three in a field of tough competition.
Tallassee opened the weekend against Brusly (Louisiana) and jumped out to an early lead thanks to pins from Zack Haynes and Christian McCary at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively. However, Brusley won six of the final eight bouts to defeat the Tigers, 48-36.
The opponents did not get any easier as Tallassee fell 54-28 to Ada (Oklahoma) and 60-9 to Pigeon Forge (Tennessee) in the next two matches. Haynes earned another pin along with Land Bell (106 pounds) and Preston Tidwell (152) but it was not enough as the competition was too much for the Tigers.
Tallassee claimed one win in the Friday morning competition to finish in fifth place. The Tigers wrapped up the day with a 49-30 victory over Niceville (Florida) as Jake Debadelaben (170) and Zeryis Carr (195) recorded pins while Haynes and McCary each earned wins by decision.
Tallassee continued its weekend in the Best of the Rest bracket where the Tigers rebounded with two victories to finish third. They knocked off defending tournament champion Wakulla (Florida), 65-12, as Haynes, Bell and Debardelaben each earned another win.
After falling to Gulf Breeze (Florida) in the semifinal match, Tallassee faced off with Niceville again and the Tigers once again came out on top with a 42-39 win. Carr earned another first-period pin while McCary capped off his day with a pin, just 36 seconds from the final buzzer to help earn a big six points for the Tigers.
ECHS goes unbeaten at PCA Duals
The Elmore County wrestling team made quick work of the competition at the annual Prattville Christian Duals as the Panthers won all three matches Saturday. Elmore County knocked off Shelby County, 47-30; Saint James, 40-31; and host PCA, 54-30, behind several standout individual performances.
Cory Bullard led the way, recording three pins at 113 pounds. He came up big for the Panthers in the second match against Saint James as he recorded a pin late in the second period to secure six big points. The victory clinched the match.
Ramon Lozada recorded a pin and a technical fall at 106 pounds to improve his record to 13-0. Coby Mann had his best day of the season with two pins at 285 to improve to 9-4.
Matt Brown (285) and Solon Lee (170) also completed the day undefeated, each finishing with two pins. Brown leads the Panthers with 17 victories this season.