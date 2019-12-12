After a pair of dominating wins, Tallassee’s wrestling team couldn’t quite keep up its perfect streak at Thursday’s quad meet at Beauregard. The Tigers picked up wins over Brewbaker Tech, 54-24, and Russell County, 57-24, before narrowly falling to the host Hornets, 48-36.
In the Tigers’ first match, they were helped along by a slew of forfeits by Brew Tech. In fact the Rams actually finished with four victories on the mat, compared to just three for Tallassee.
But the Tigers came storming back in their second match against Russell County, during which they had five straight pins.
But it was against Beauregard when forfeits hurt the Tigers. Tallassee had to give up 12 points via forfeit to the Hornets, who won by 12.
Christian McCary was the star of the show for Tallassee, picking up three victories by fall during the quad meet, all of them coming at 138 pounds. Land Bell (106 pounds), Zack Haynes (132), John Burnham (145) and Mason bell (160) each had two pins apiece.
Brandon Emfinger was perfect at 113, one victory coming by pin and one coming via forfeit. He had only two matches. Thomas Lemmond (120), Brandon Barker (126), Zeryis Carr (195), Jaxon McKee (220) and Micah Cole (285) all earned one win by fall.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tallassee suffers first loss of season
After beating Auburn by only one point earlier this season, Tallassee’s boys basketball team had the tables turned on it Friday night. In game with nearly double the points as the first time around, it was Auburn’s chance to get a one-point victory over Tallassee, 75-74 in double overtime.
Tallassee (8-1) led by a basket heading into the fourth quarter but Auburn caught up and knotted the score, sending it to OT. Both teams scored eight in the first extra period before Auburn pulled away with the victory in the second session.
In the high-scoring affair, Tallassee had just two players scored in double figures but four others scored at least eight. Jamicah Humphrey led the offense with 20 points while Antavious Collins chipped in 10. Jalyn Daniels and Tyrek Turner each contributed nine points, as did Jalyn Daniels, who scored five of his in the second overtime period.
Tavarious Griffin was limited to just eight points, but he put up a fight in the second overtime by scoring half his points during the final four minutes.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn too much for Tigers to handle
Hot shooting in the first half was more than enough to carry Auburn’s girls basketball team to a 69-30 victory over Tallassee on Friday night.
Auburn scored at least 20 points in both of the first two quarters while Tallassee (1-8) scored nine in both frames. The 55-18 lead at halftime was way more than the Tigers could overcome.
Lindan Oliver did most of the damage for the Tiger offense with 17 points. She nailed a trio of 3-pointers.
Sinclair Cole scored five points and Jy McKinnon contributed four.