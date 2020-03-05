With five games in five days, every coach would be happy to come out of that stretch above .500 and the Tallassee baseball team did just that with some room to spare. The Tigers claimed wins over Stanhope Elmore, Pike Road and Marianna (Florida).
Bruin Hathcock struck out seven and did not allow an earned run in 5 2/3 innings on the mound to help the Tigers knock off Stanhope, 5-4, last Tuesday. The Mustangs started to threaten thanks in part to four Tallassee errors but Devan Lee shut the door with a strikeout to record the save.
After an 11-1 loss to LAMP on Thursday, Tallassee rebounded with the help of a walk-off single from Matthew Baker to score Lee in a 2-1 win over Pike Road the following day. Lee also pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and one run while striking out five.
Tallassee grabbed its final win of the week Saturday with a 9-3 victory against Marianna. Baker contributed two RBI singles and a bases-loaded walk to help spark the Tiger offense.
Baker finished the week with five RBIs and led Tallassee (6-4) with eight hits. He had a 1.398 on-base plus slugging percentage in 19 plate appearances.
Clayten Gough and Reece Graham each recorded five hits including a pair of doubles. Matt Justiss added five RBIs while Zak Haynes scored a team-high five runs.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dean, Goodman grab top spots in first meet
The Tallassee track and field team traveled to Smiths Station for its first meet of the season as the Tigers competed in the Adonica Ferguson Panther Open on Saturday.
Woodrow Dean and Taylor Goodman earned gold medals while the Tigers racked up a few other podium finishes.
Dean took the top spot in the boys 1,600 with a time of 4:29.71. Dean teamed up with Ethan Stevenson, Denzel Crosby and K.J. Love to help the Tigers take first place in the 4x100 in 3:41.23.
Goodman set a new personal best in the javelin finals with a throw of 95 feet to take first place. Lexi Love finished right behind, posting a distance of 88-04.
Armani Wilkerson grabbed second place in the girls 100 hurdles with a personal record time of 18.7. Wilkerson finished fourth in the 300 hurdles by clocking in at 52.2.
Michael Moore took home a pair of bronze medals. He was third in both the 110 hurdles (18.63) and the 300 hurdles (46.32).