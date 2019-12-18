The Tallassee wrestling team faced its toughest challenges so far this weekend as it traveled to Auburn for the Swede Umbach Invitational. Tallassee had only nine wrestlers compete but the team still finished 11th of 23 teams with the help of big performances from Zack Haynes and Mason Bell.
After running through pool play with a perfect record, Haynes advanced to the quarterfinals at 132 pounds. He grabbed his second major decision victory of the day in the quarters before sliding past Smiths Station’s Devin Stone with a 9-7 decision in the semifinals.
Haynes could not complete the perfect day as he took his first loss of the season by a 4-2 decision to Wetumpka’s Kyler Adams. Haynes finished with seven wins to earn the silver medal and improve his season record to 22-1.
Bell found himself in a similar situation after rolling through pool play to keep his perfect record intact. In the semifinals of 160, Bell was pinned in the first period by Robert Mulvany of Columbus (Georgia) but Bell responded well, securing a pin in the first minute of the third-place match. He finished the weekend with six victories, including five pins.
Tallassee’s day took a big hit from the injury bug as both Land Bell (106) and Brandon Emfinger (113) saw their days cut short due to medical forfeits after grabbing two wins each in pool play. Christian McCary was unbeaten in his first three matches but he was forced to take a medical forfeit in the quarterfinal before finishing seventh at 138.
Jake Debardelaben improved his season record to 12-4 with five wins over the weekend; he recorded three pins on the way to a seventh-place finish at 170.
INDOOR
TRACK AND FIELD
Dean, Baynes set
school records at
Holiday Invitational
Tallassee got its indoor track and field season started with style over the weekend as the Tigers competed in the annual Holiday Invitational at the CrossPlex in Birmingham. Woodrow Dean grabbed two top-three finishes on the track with new personal records while Chloe Baynes led the girls side with four top-10 finishes.
Dean started his day by setting a new school record in the 1,600 with a time of 4:31 to finish second. He was just three seconds behind the leader and had eight seconds between himself and the third-place finisher. Dean followed up that performance with a third-place finish in the 800, setting another school indoor record with a time of 2:05.2.
Ethan Stevenson set a new personal record at 54.64 in the 400 to capture 12th out of 103 runners. Michael Moore also took home 12th place after running the 60 hurdles in 11.6 seconds.
Baynes had her best place of the weekend in the triple jump where she posted a distance of 31-04 to finish fourth out of 20 athletes. She also set a new school record in the long jump where she took sixth after jumping 15-03.50.
Two top-10 finishes were not enough for Baynes as she won her heat and placed fifth overall in the 60 hurdles in 10.05. Baynes finished her day by taking seventh in the high jump with a mark of 4-06.