Tallassee hit the road one final time in the basketball regular season as the Tigers traveled to Beauregard for the finale in Class 5A Area 4 play.
The girls team (3-20, 1-5) was hoping for its second win over the Hornets but the Tigers fell just short, losing 50-47. Tallassee still secured the No. 3 seed in the area tournament despite the defeat.
Sinclair Cole scored 18 points, including 15 in the second half. Lindan Oliver knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points while Jy McKinnon scored 13.
The boys team (24-4, 5-1) came away with a 69-60 victory, winning its fourth consecutive road game. Jamicah Humphery was running the offense again, scoring a game-high 16 points.
Tyrek Turner had a rare game without reaching double figures but the rest of teammates picked up the slack. Tavarious Griffin scored 15 points to go along with eight rebounds while Tae Collins and Jalyn Daniels finished with 11 points each.
Tallassee squared off with Beauregard in the first round of the area tournament Tuesday night. The final score was not available at Tribune press time.
WRESTLING
Tigers add three more wins to cap off regular season
Tallassee was one of the few wrestling teams to schedule matches for the final week of the regular season and the Tigers made sure to stay busy. After grabbing a win at Pike Road last Tuesday, Tallassee returned home for Senior Night where it defeated Beulah and Prattville Christian by wide margins to finish the year 31-12.
During Tuesday’s match, Tallassee jumped out to a big lead before adding some late forfeit victories to secure a 45-27 win. Brandon Emfinger got the Tigers on the board with a 9-7 decision at 113 pounds before Zack Haynes added a pin a 126.
John Burnham improved to 36-17 with a pin at 138 which was followed by a pin from Preston Tidwell at 145. Jude Rodgers got the only other pin of the match for Tallassee, defeating Pike Road’s Trent Bowen at 195.
Tallassee was the beneficiary of several forfeits Thursday night as the Tigers rolled to a 60-18 win over Beulah and a 71-12 victory against PCA.
Haynes added two more pins at 126, both coming in the first period. Jake Debardelaben (160 pounds) also had a pair of pins while Tidwell and Emfinger added one pin each.
Mason Bell extended his winning streak with a second-period pin against PCA’s Andrew Allen at 152. Land Bell got two wins, one by forfeit and the other by technical fall at 106. Christian McCary got his lone victory with a pin in 30 seconds against PCA’s Brody Pugh at 132.