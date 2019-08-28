Tallassee’s Woodrow Dean not only picked up where he left off last season but he took it a step further in Thursday’s cross country season opener. Dean set a new personal record by running the 3K race in 9:28.74 to finish in second place among 93 total runners at Smiths Stations’ annual Panther Stages Race. Dean finished less than three seconds behind Auburn’s Stewart Brown.
The Tigers were also represented by two other runners in the boys division. Caleb Mason set a personal record of his own with a finishing time of 11:13.01 to take 25th place. Baxlee Burton also recorded a new personal best and finished 39th in 12:00.65.
Tallassee did not have enough competitors to qualify for the team standings but the Tigers were just one of four teams to have at least three runners finish in the event’s top 40.
VOLLEYBALL
Reeltown earns 5-set win to begin
It was a gutsy effort for both teams, but Reeltown’s volleyball team earned a five-set victory over B.B. Comer to start the season Monday night.
The Rebels won the first set, 27-25, before falling in the next two, 25-20 and 25-18. But they came storming back, winning the fourth set in extra points, 26-24, before taking the fifth and decisive set, 15-10.
Serving was a strong point for the Rebels as they finished with 18 total aces. Bella Studdard led the way with four, while Taniya Haynes, Nyla Hayden and Kiley Bowens each had here.
Haynes was especially strong on the attack, racking up six kills and six blocks. Eryn Wells and Laney Futral had three blocks apiece and Futral added five kills.