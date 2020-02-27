A wrench has been thrown in the progress of USA Academy.
According to a report from AL.com, Rush Propst, who was introduced as the private school’s football coach at a press conference last month, announced today he won’t be part of the school.
According to a statement sent to AL.com and posted on its website, Propst never signed a contract.
“As many of you know, on January 2, 2020, I was introduced as the Head Football Coach for the new Ultimate Student Athletes Academy,” Propst’s statement reads as reported by AL.com. "At the time of the press conference, while I believed we had reached agreement on a majority of terms, we had not and have not entered into an employment contract. Due to a variety of factors outside of my control, I have informed USA Academy that I will no longer consider a position with USA Academy.
“I wish those associated with USA Academy much success.”