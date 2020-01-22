Scoring has come at a premium for the Elmore County girls basketball team. The Panthers are averaging just 34.2 points per game and they do not have a player averaging double.
However, the Panthers have turned to their defense as they sit three games above .500. Everyone in the starting lineup has picked up the slack but Seanna O’Daniel is leading the way without making a big impact on the stat sheet.
“Seanna’s defense has really improved even just since Christmas,” ECHS coach Amy Rachel said. “I have really seen the light bulb clicking on a little bit for her.”
O’Daniel contributed eight points, seven rebounds and two steals in limited minutes as Elmore County defeated Holtville, 43-6, on Thursday in Class 4A Area 5 play. It was her highest points total since the season opener against Tallassee when she knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 12 points.
Rachel said O’Daniel is one of her best shooters but she makes her impact in ways beyond the scoreboard.
“She is coming right along and she is understanding her role and the game a little bit better,” Rachel said. “She is really making a difference even though it may not be the points. She is doing the dirty work and setting the screens to help some of the scorers get on the board.”
The Panthers rely on O’Daniel for more than just setting screens though. While Madison Britt takes most of the rebounds for Elmore County, O’Daniel has found a way to get plenty of her own and many come when the Panthers need them the most.
O’Daniel recorded a season-high 16 rebounds in a 39-31 area win over Booker T. Washington on Jan. 10. Seven of those were offensive boards, helping the Panthers get more opportunities to score. O’Daniel averages 2.4 offensive rebounds per game.
“I feel like my role is more rebounding and defensively,” O’Daniel said. “I think it all comes together. It’s nice to be in a group together that you trust and you know everyone is playing hard.”
Elmore County has rarely waivered from its consistent starting lineup as it relies on Britt, CK Bolton and Kelley Green for most of its scoring while O’Daniel and CJ Thornton take on the other starting roles. Rachel said they have always worked well together and they’re starting to take it to a new level as they work together.
“They are starting to read each other,” Rachel said. “They understand what the other one is doing. This is the time of year you want to see things working together and they are communicating better with each other. We’re clicking right along with where we want to be and we are heading into the right direction.”
With the postseason quickly approaching, the Panthers will look for O’Daniel to continue leading the defense while gathering rebounds but they may need her to score some more as well. She is second in 3-pointers made and she has already made 10 more shots from beyond the arc than she did last season.
“We struggle to score from the outside a lot,” Rachel said. “So, when she is able to knock down one of those shots, it is definitely a momentum changer. Any time you can get things going in your direction is a positive. She has the green light. When she is open, she needs to shoot it.”