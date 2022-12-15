The Tallassee boys basketballl team used pressure and intensity to secure a victory in the second-half on Thursday night.
Tallassee beat Holtville, 61-44, at home in a non-region game. The Tigers were held to only 15 points in the first half and trailed by as much as six points in the third quarter, but quickly erased the deficit and turned on the offense by forcing turnover after turnover.
“It was just the intensity,” Tallassee head coach Keiven Mixson said. “We didn't’ come ready to play in the first half. We were very lethargic and had no emotion. We weren’t ready to play.”
Tallassee was able to cut the lead to two points, 35-33, with about two minutes left in the third quarter when they were finally able to get some full court pressure on Holtville.
They tied it up, 35-35, with 1:39 left in the quarter, and took a 40-37 lead going into the fourth. From there, they held Holtville to only seven fourth quarter points as they forced turnover after turnover.
Tallassee outscored Holtville, 21-7, in the fourth quarter and outscored the Bulldogs, 28-9, across the last nine minutes of the game.
“Honestly, the key was intensity,” Mixson said of the second half. “We started picking up pressure in the full court. In the first half, we kept telling them that we wanted to do the same thing, but I couldn’t get the guys to pick up full court. We finally got it to work, and we started forcing turnovers. When we play like that, we’re pretty good.”
On the offensive side of things, Tallassee used a very balanced attack. The Tigers had nine players score on the court, eight of which scored in the second half. Six of those eight scored at least five points in the half.
GIRLS: Holtville 46, Tallassee 27: The Holtville girls team, which is now 11-0 on the season, used an impressive defensive effort to cruised past Tallassee on Thursday. The Bulldogs held Tallassee to only two points across 13 minutes of game time in the second half. Tallassee scored 13 points in the final three minutes, but the deficit was too large to overcome with little time left.