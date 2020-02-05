Every wrestler started with the same goal of reaching the AHSAA Championships in Huntsville next weekend. The final step before reaching that platform begins this Friday as the AHSAA Super Section tournaments are held in Montgomery and Birmingham.
Tallassee and Elmore County will both be converging on Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery on Friday to compete in the Class 1A-5A South Super Section. Both finished in the top six last season and are looking for several individuals to book trips to the state tournament.
“We have been having fewer matches and practicing a lot more, just trying to get everyone healthy and in shape for sectional,” Tallassee coach John Mask said. “We’re trying to mentally get the kids prepared for the future. We’re gearing up for sectionals and state at this point, trying to get as many as we can in.”
The Tigers had eight wrestlers qualify for the state tournament last year including Mason Bell, who finished second at 152 pounds in sectionals. Bell, who is 53-3 this season, is expected to wrestle at 152 again where he has not lost a match to a 1A-5A opponent yet and he is looking to grab the top spot this time.
“Every year, the goal is to just do a little better than last time,” Mask said. “It’s his goal to win it all. It’s going to take a great weekend of wrestling though and he knows that.”
Zack Haynes hit the mats last Tuesday for the first time in nearly a month. Haynes finished third at sectionals at 132 last season but he is dropping down to 126 where he hopes to make a run at the gold.
Christian McCary is looking for some redemption of his own after not making weight on the final day of sectionals last season. McCary has won 17 of his last 18 bouts at 132 and Mask is hoping that momentum will help him make a run at state.
“He really wants to go to state,” Mask said. “He had qualified last year but couldn’t go so he wants to go up there and actually win some matches this time. He works really hard so he’s ready for this.”
Tallassee will send wrestlers for 12 of 14 weight classes as the Tigers look to compete for the top spot in the south.
“We try to preach top five every year,” Mask said. “That usually means you had a good tournament and have enough guys to put you in position to do some things at state. It’s going to be mighty hard though because there are a lot of good teams in our section.”
Elmore County qualified seven wrestlers for state last year after finishing sixth as a team in the Class 1A-5A South Super Section.
“We want to keep building,” ECHS coach Jared Jones said. “We want to keep showing that progress. We had six two years ago and seven last year so we are hoping for seven or eight again this year. We’ll fill all 14 divisions so that’s a big plus.”
Matt Brown finished sixth at last year’s sectionals but is hoping for a better finish at 220. Brown has won 15 of his last 16 bouts and has lost just four times since moving down from heavyweight.
“There are going to be a couple of challenges but I’m feeling pretty good,” Brown said. “We have some new guys that are nervous but we’re getting ready to go. Me and the other captains are making sure the team is ready.”
Stone Svencer (132 pounds) and Matthew Thornton (120) are the only other wrestlers who placed at sectionals last year who return for the Panthers but there are a few others ready to make some noise. Ramon Lozada (106) is 33-5 in his first year as a wrestler while Solon Lee (170) sits at 33-4 after not placing at sectionals last season.