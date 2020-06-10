Editor’s Note: This is part of a series highlighting the accomplishments of every area team’s senior class as their senior seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. It culminated in Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Virtual Senior Night, which is now available online at www.tallasseetribune.com.
After losing 12 players from last year’s team, the three members of the Class of 2020 knew there would be plenty of pressure on them in their final season with the Elmore County baseball team. They not only had big shoes to fill when it came to the production on the field but they also had to take on leadership roles they were not accustomed to while sitting behind the class in front of them.
However, the three seniors did not miss a beat and all three players had career seasons despite the limited number of games played.
“They were superb from Day 1,” Byrd said. “That’s what you worry about when you have a class with 12 seniors and you have to fill that void with three. But they were always the first ones out on the field and it just carried on. Their play really stepped up too.”
Landon Maynard was not new to the high expectations for himself but instead of being the No. 2 guy in a strong pitching staff, he was expected to lead the way and he delivered. As the team’s ace, Maynard struck out 36 batters in 25 innings while posting a 1.40 ERA.
At the plate, Maynard saw his biggest improvement as a player, leading the team with 18 RBIs in just 16 games and posting a team-high .590 on-base percentage. Maynard is signed to play at the next level at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College.
“You knew he was going to be able to dominate on the mound and everybody was able to relax when he was there,” Maynard said. “But he stepped up so much at the plate and that was the biggest part for him since we were missing so much offense. He helped everyone step up their own games too.”
Lapatrick Brown and Brady Lewis certainly fed off Maynard’s success at the plate and came through for the Panthers with several big plays this season. Byrd said both players grew into their roles and went above and beyond expectations as seniors.
“When you see the seniors react like that, it’s exciting,” Byrd said. “I knew Brady would get some innings on the mound but he also found a spot in the offense. And with Lapatrick coming off a surgery, I didn’t know how much he could play in the field. Both of those guys really pleasantly surprised me. I was proud to see them work as hard as they did and I’m glad it paid off.”
Lewis finished with a .345 batting average and hit one of the team’s only two home runs on the season. On the mound, he recorded 15 strikeouts over 14 innings pitched — the fourth most on the team.
“Brady really got comfortable in the program,” Byrd said. “He went from a guy that didn’t talk very much to a guy that joked on everybody. He was full of personality. His skills got up and he got stronger but getting more comfortable really helped him.”
Brown saw significant playing time for the first time and he made sure to keep his spot in the lineup. He was second on the team with a .455 batting average and had the highest on-base plus slugging by posting a 1.187.
“He really matured,” Byrd said. “He put in a lot more work in baseball this year. He was a really good leader and he really stepped up.”