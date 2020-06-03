Editor’s Note: This is part of a series highlighting the accomplishments of every area team’s senior class as their senior seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. It culminated in Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Virtual Senior Night, which premiered Saturday. To view that video, visit www.tallasseetribune.com.
Despite not getting a lot of time on the pitch, no one ever doubted the work put in by the seniors of the Elmore County girls soccer team. When the 2020 season began, it appeared they would all get their chances to not only get more playing time but become leaders on the field. But that didn’t happen as the coronavirus pandemic ended things early.
“I feel such an empty hole in not getting to complete the season,” ECHS coach Angie Simmons said. “We didn’t get closure with this senior class and my heart hurts for them. They had a lot of heart, a lot of determination and a lot of fun. We’re going to miss that.”
The senior class never got a full season together during its career but the girls still made an impact on the program as individuals and during their limited time with each other.
Elizabeth Sanders saw the most time at the varsity level of the senior class, playing for the Panthers for three seasons. She spent most of her time as a left midfielder and was often used as one of the team’s top options off the bench.
“She began the season as a sub but we moved her in as a starter,” Simmons said. “She was just good. She didn’t have the biggest impact or the most well-known player on the team but she was just good. She never hurt us. She’s just a strong teammate to have and we could always count on her.”
Kendall Downey was the only senior in the regular starting lineup during her time with the Panthers but an injury on the basketball court forced her to miss a lot of time. She worked back from a torn ligament in her knee to play some as a junior and despite another injury keeping her off the basketball court, she was cleared for her senior soccer season.
“She’s a fighter,” Simmons said. “She was bound and determined she was going to play soccer. I kept hearing in the offseason that it didn’t look good and she may not recover from that knee injury but she was ready to go at the very beginning. It was not easy keeping Kendall on the sideline.”
During her time on the sideline, Downey often served as another coach for the Panthers. As much as Simmons wanted Downey back on the field, she admitted it wasn’t easy without Downey’s the extra knowledge sitting beside her.
“I missed her on the bench when she went back out there,” Simmons said. “I really look to those players when they are on the bench. Having players that have that IQ of the game is very helpful.”
Mirriam Foster and Kacee Bridgeman both joined the team for their senior seasons and despite not being a part of the program before, they each brought their own experience.
Foster played soccer when she was younger but decided to focus solely on volleyball as she got older. But when her volleyball career ended, Foster wanted to play one more season of soccer. She often played through pain with a lingering ankle injury. Although she was cleared to play, other players saw that toughness.
“I’m so glad she decided to come back,” Simmons said. “She was doing a great job. I would have never known she didn’t play for a few years. She did that good. She was just determined.”
Bridgeman moved to Eclectic from South Carolina and immediately made an impact.
“She did a good job for us,” Simmons said. “She played the fullback role and some at defensive midfield. She wasn’t the strongest player on the team but she added depth and a lot of maturity. She has a lot of wisdom of the game.”
Although Candice Davis never played varsity, she did not let that discourage her from leaving the program and she continued to make an impact. After suffering a bad knee injury as a sophomore, she worked hard and returned to the field to become captain of the JV squad.
“She was passionate,” Simmons said. “She loved the sport and the idea of the team being a second family for her. She was always there with a smile on her face with a good attitude.”