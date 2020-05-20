Editor’s Note: This is part of a series highlighting the accomplishments of every area team’s senior class as their senior seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will culminate in Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Virtual Senior Night. For more information on that, visit www.thewetumpkaherald.com.
The Elmore County boys track team finished second at the 2019 state meet but six of the team’s nine competitors were no longer with the program for the 2020 season. Zefeniah Edwards was the only returning senior but he stayed with the Panthers to try to help the younger athletes and make sure the program would be in good hands when he left.
“That’s always good to have a guy that specializes,” ECHS track coach Joseph Snelick said. “He’s going to be committed and more educated on his craft. They’re just better for you because that’s your whole life. He set that example for them.”
Although Edwards did not get to compete as a senior, he stayed hard at work during the offseason training program and during limited practice time. Plus, Edwards already made his mark on the program during last year’s performance at the state meet.
Edwards grabbed his second consecutive silver medal in the 800 while also taking second in the 4x800 and helping his team earn gold in the 4x4.
During his career, Edwards competed in eight events including the 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1,600 plus two relays and the long jump. He leaves Elmore County holding the school records in the 800 and 1,600.
“I noticed him early on when I was helping (coach Warren) Brown out,” Snelick said. “He had solid times and he worked hard.”
Edwards was not the lone senior preparing to compete before the 2020 season was cut short. Despite never participating in an event, Bryson Caudle, Tanner Bolt and Aliyah Harden were all set to make their track and field debuts.
“That was encouraging,” Snelick said. “I kept staying on them about coming out. They are good leaders and we have a lot of younger players so it was good to have them out there even for just a month. They are setting an example for others to follow… They have the work ethic and they are great to have around.”
Harden was going to be a sprinter for the girls team while Caudle and Bolt planned to take up throwing duties on the boys team.
Snelick said all of them had shown dedication to the sport in just a short time. Even after the shutdown, Caudle took home some equipment to prepare for the season in case it ever resumed.
“Throwing is pretty technical,” Snelick said. “You can be strong but if you don’t have the form, you can be terrible. They got a lot better with that and their throws.”
Despite most of them not getting a chance to compete, Snelick said this senior class will be remembered for how they worked and the younger players will show off those skills in the near future.
“Don’t let these times change you,” Snelick said. “Keep on grinding.”