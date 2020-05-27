Editor’s Note: This is part of a series highlighting the accomplishments of every area team’s senior class as their senior seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will culminate in Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Virtual Senior Night. For more information on that, visit www.tallasseetribune.com.

There were plenty of chances for the four seniors on Elmore County’s boys soccer team to call it quits. They went through their fair share of adversity over the years but they turned those challenges into fuel for the way they played and teammates, coaches and even opponents could see all of that on the field.

“I would probably say toughness was their top quality,” ECHS coach John Hilbish said. “That was our biggest hurdle to overcome in past years. It wasn’t just about physically strong but being mentally tough. They were always ready to fight. Our senior leaders required that mental toughness out of people.”

Keith Ballard was the glue for the senior class and despite seeing some classmates go and some new ones join over the years, Ballard was the constant in the middle of the field. Ballard played in several spots for the Panthers over the years but he turned into a starter as a holding midfielder for his final two seasons.

“The first time I saw him play as a freshman, I could tell he was the heart of soul of this team,” Hilbish said. “As he went, that’s how the team went. His energy and his motivation kept everyone going. I’m going to miss that and I’m going to miss being around him. Not a single player on the team didn’t look up to him.”

The Panthers needed that kind of leader to rally around and it was not just for the benefit of the younger players. Ballard saw his fellow seniors go through so much over the years, he knew he had to step up even more to help them.

Brandon Aguilar played three years at the varsity level and while his older brother Jason was the goal scoring machine, Aguilar played an important role in the team’s defense. Just when he was ready to step into a starting role, Aguilar dislocated his hip during his junior season and set him back in the rotation.

However, Aguilar trained hard to get back and was inserted right back into the starting lineup as a central midfielder during his senior season.

“He was probably our best overall defender,” Hilbish said. “He hated more than anything for someone else to beat him. He is competitive and had a strong determination about everything.”

Jordan McNeil spent his first year of varsity soccer at Stanhope Elmore and when he transferred to Eclectic as a junior, it was too late in the year to be eligible to play for the Panthers. McNeil did not get to play a full season with Elmore County but he quickly became one of the team’s top goal scorers and was a lethal striker at the top of the formation.

“I didn’t have that high of expectations for him,” Hilbish said. “He wasn’t even a starter and that’s the crazy part about it. He earned a spot because of how well he played and it was always about his intensity. He was always going 100 miles per hour and he gave 100% every single time. He never gave up on a play.”

Elmore County also added Hayden Holton as a senior and while Hilbish knew it would add even more mental toughness to the group, he was pleasantly surprised with how well Holton performed on the pitch. Holton, a state Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award recipient, started in goal for the Panthers, playing soccer for the first time ever.

“I knew he was a good athlete so I didn’t want to say I was completely shocked,” Hilbish said. “With the length he had, I figured he would be good at it but he picked up on everything really quickly. It was things most people need three or four years of playing. It didn’t shock me but it definitely impressed me.”