Editor’s Note: This is part of a series highlighting the accomplishments of every area team’s senior class as their senior seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will culminate in Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Virtual Senior Night. For more information on that, visit www.tallasseetribune.com.
The wins and accolades certainly started to stack together and although the Tallassee softball team never made an appearance in a state tournament, the Tigers’ seniors have set the program up for plenty of future success. The Class of 2020 won a total of 116 games, becoming the winningest class in Tallassee history, and it helped the Tigers reach No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the first time ever.
“They have set the bar,” Tallassee coach Pat Love said. “It started when they were younger and all the hard work and dedication. They took us from being a good team to being one of the best teams in the state. That’s credit to them. What we do going forward will have their footprint all over it.”
Tallassee had seven seniors with most of them taking on starting roles for a majority of their careers. Jordan Walters, Sally Shipman and Anslee Osborne joined the varsity squad when they were in middle school, winning just 12 games their first season.
Walters’ impact started early in her career and became only bigger in her five years on varsity. In her final three seasons, Walters finished with a .416 batting average and eight home runs while posting a 46-18 record in the circle. She signed to play softball at Shelton State Community College for the next two years.
“It was about how hard she work and the amount of work she put in,” Love said. “She dedicated herself. You’re not going to replace a Jordan Walters — not her bat, not her arm, not her leadership. Her presence alone took the intensity up.”
That was a sentiment Love echoed for all the players in the senior class.
“Sally was a special player,” Love said. “The intensity she brought to practice and workouts was fun to coach. The level she pushed everyone to get to was special. She was always in the top two or three in every drill.”
Osborne got plenty of playing time but was often rotated between outfield spots and catcher. She did not spend her career as an everyday starter but she was set for a career season in 2020 after starting with a .406 batting average and 1.150 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Hannah Martin spent three years at the varsity level, spending most of her time in the outfield. She was thrusted into a starting role as a senior when Chloe Baynes got hurt.
“She did great when she stepped in that first game,” Love said. “She played all three positions and most of that was centerfield. She caught everything we expected her to and some we didn’t. She brought a hard work ethic to the table. When she had to move, she didn’t freak out and played the position at a high level.”
Sinclair Cole is the only one in the senior class set to play Division I softball next season. Cole played four years for the Tigers, making an impact in the circle and at the plate, and will further her playing career at Alabama A&M.
“It’s awesome for her,” Love said. “She changes speed so well on her pitching and she can hit with a lot of power. That’s two things their coach really liked. The one thing that will help her out the most is she will be one of the hardest workers they have. Her work ethic will be there and will give her a shot to play right away.”
Natalie Davis and Ivory Champion each spent their final two years with the varsity squad. They were not always the first selection off the bench but they each specialized in the field and were often used as late-game substitutions for defense and running.
“Natalie didn’t get to play a lot but she was a very versatile player,” Love said. “She was always ready when I called on her. Ivory was a multi-sport athlete and is very athletic. She gave us a lot of options when she was in the game.”