Editor’s Note: This is part of a series highlighting the accomplishments of every area team’s senior class as their senior seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. It culminated in Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Virtual Senior Night, which premiered Saturday. To view that video, visit www.tallasseetribune.com.
A big senior class is often a sign of longevity in the program and in many cases, that leads to extra wins and raised expectations. Tallassee’s baseball team already had high expectations for the Class of 2020, which was trying to live up to the standards set for them when they were freshmen. At that time, the Tigers advanced to the third round of the postseason.
However, there were several hurdles for the group of 10 seniors to overcome and when it was all over, the boys never had the chance to finish a full season as a unit. But through all of it, they continued to make an impact on their teammates and coach Adam Clayton believes that impact is worth more than any wins on the field.
“With all the adversity they faced throughout their high school career, they always stuck together,” Clayton said. “They were there for each other and there for this program. I feel like they will always be remembered for how they battled through that no matter what the circumstances.”
Zak Haynes was the perfect example of that. Haynes suffered multiple injuries during his career and his playing time dwindled because of it.
He missed his entire junior season and was late getting back as a senior after winning a state championship in wrestling but it did not take him long to jump back in. As a senior, Haynes led the team in hits, runs and on-base plus slugging.
“I knew physically and the skill set he had it in him but after missing all of last year, you thought he may be behind the curve,” Clayton said. “It was unbelievable to see him jump right back in there at the leadoff spot and in centerfield.”
Matt Justiss and Travis Thorne also missed their junior years due to injuries but worked hard to come back as seniors. Jacob Charles Ingram suffered serious injuries in a car accident and missed nearly all the 2019 season but that didn’t stop him returning to make an impact both on and off the field.
“They were huge pieces to our team and to our program,” Clayton said. “Not to have them last year on the field and their leadership, it was a huge loss for us. You could tell a difference with those guys back and you can’t replace that.”
Devan Lee was another senior who was forced to miss a lot of games but mostly because of the time he spent with the basketball team. As a pitcher, it took some time to get his arm in shape once he could return but even when he wasn’t allowed to play, Lee was always in the dugout.
“He was late coming back with us but his leadership abilities are tremendous,” Clayton said. “It says a lot about the kid in general. He couldn’t participate or practice but he wanted to be there for his teammates. He has a lot of character.”
Reece Graham, Will Blocker and Bruin Hathcock were staples in the Tallassee lineup for their final two seasons with the Tigers, taking up the heart of the order.
Graham was a three-year starting catcher and although there were some shaky times at the start of his career, Clayton said his development both physically and mentally helped him stand out.
“The biggest thing he approved on was his leadership ability,” Clayton said. “As a catcher, he can see the whole field and as he got older, he got better at taking charge and leading his teammates in the right direction. He’ll definitely be missed.”
Blocker was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State second team as a designated hitter after his junior season. He played some in the field at first and third but with a bulk of talent in the infield, the Tigers needed him at the plate more than anything and he succeeded in the role.
“He’s going to do whatever he can to help the team win,” Clayton said. “He accepted that role and exceled in it. And when we did need him in the field, he was ready. He was just a great overall kid.”
Bailey Keller moved into the starting lineup as a senior and although he did not get the at-bats of some of his fellow seniors, he played a crucial role. Keller started at shortstop and led all defensive players in total chances, finishing with a .903 fielding percentage.
“Shortstop is one of the most athletic positions on the field,” Clayton said. “If you’re not good there, you usually struggle. He didn’t bat an eye when we made the move to put him at shortstop. He did a great job and had one of the highest fielding percentages on the team.”
Bobby Baker showed off multiple tools including fielding during his career but his biggest impact came at the plate. In his final two seasons, Baker led the team in runs and with a .433 batting average.
“No matter if you’re talking about baseball, football or academics, he’s going to go all out,” Clayton said. “He’s a very hard worker. He was always getting extra swings in. He had the drive to be the best he could be.”