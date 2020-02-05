As the final seconds ticked down in Thursday night’s girls basketball game, Tallassee seniors Lindan Oliver and Sinclair Cole knew their time on their home court was coming to an end. Their final season together did not go as planned but that did not stop them from fighting until the last buzzer.
The two combined for 12 second-half points and made the final four field goals for the Tigers in Tallassee’s 69-35 loss to Class 3A No. 3 Prattville Christian. While the Tigers knew it was going to be a tough game, that did not take away the team honoring its two seniors.
“We’re going to miss them,” Tallassee coach Harold Harris said. “They have done really well during their tenure here and they did what they needed to do. They stepped up when no one else could.”
Tallassee won 30 total games during the seniors’ time on the varsity squad and while the stats and records may be nice on paper, Oliver is hoping for a most lasting impression on the program.
“I just want to be remembered as someone who worked really hard,” Oliver said. “I wanted to be a team player and be someone to do whatever they can to better the team.”
Despite not having her best scoring performance of her career in the final home game, she said she would always remember her last time on that court. Oliver finished with seven points and was the crucial facilitator for the Tigers’ offense, dishing out four assists.
“This means a lot to play at home one more time,” Oliver said. “I got to play the game I love and this has been a growing experience for me. I got to help some of the young ones grow and hopefully the girls program will get better. Maybe I made an impact on it.”
Harris said there is no doubting the impact the two seniors had on the program. He put a lot of responsibility on their shoulders and they delivered as leaders for the Tigers.
Harris said Oliver will likely be remembered as not just the best shooter on this year’s team but the best in the entire school. Oliver, who set a career-high with seven 3-pointers against Auburn earlier this season, won the school’s shooting contest against several players from the boys program.
“That was a lot of fun and they like to see her shoot,” Harris said. “She always has the green light and she knows it.”
Cole finished her final home game as the leading scorer with 10 points while knocking down two 3-pointers. She also grabbed five rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist.
While Harris admitted Cole would probably be remembered more for what she does on the softball field, he said she made a big impact on the program. Harris said the team was about more than just basketball and Cole embodied that on and off the court.
“The biggest thing about it is teaching them basketball,” Harris said. “And I say teaching because it’s about teaching life skills through basketball. That’s the most important thing. You have to work hard.”