The AHSAA Class 5A, Region 4 coaches named their All-Region football team this week, and Tallassee had seven kids selected to the team.
The Tigers, which finished third in the region this year and reached the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, ended the year with a 7-5 overall record. The Tigers saw success on both sides of the ball this season, and that showed with the All-Region team.
Senior quarterback Tyler Ellis, who has been the Tigers’ starter for four consecutive years, was named to the team. Ellis, who took more of a rushing role this season in the offense, tallied 21 touchdowns and nearly 1,600 offensive yards this year.
He was joined offensively by two offensive lineman, Micah Cole and Austin Gray.
Gray was the team’s best offensive lineman this year and graded out at 83% on the season at center. He was consistent as ever and graded at over 80% in eight of the 10 games he played in.
Cole was also consistent as he graded 77% on the season at right guard. He also shined on defense at nose guard and tallied 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five quarterback hurries.
On defense, linebacker Caden Griffith and Luke Burdette both made the cut.
Griffith had a stellar senior season where he recorded 126 tackles and set the single-season school record for tackles at Tallassee. Burdette, the team’s leader on the defense, had 84 tackles, nine sacks, one tackle for loss, and one touchdown on offense.
Defensive back DJ Leonard was named to the All-Region team on defense, but he shined on both sides of the ball this year. He had 646 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while he also recorded 45 tackles with one interception on defense.
Cade Everson rounded out the Tallassee players and made the team as an athlete. Everson played running back and receiver mostly on offense, but also played some quarterback. On defense, he played in the secondary.
He tallied 463 rushing yards and five touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He had 20 tackles on defense.
Elmore County also had eight players selected to the team. The Panthers finished the year 7-4 and made the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons. Six offensive players made the All-Region team, while two defensive players were named.
Quarterback Payton Stephenson made the cut after recording 36 total touchdowns on the year and being named the Elmore County Offensive Player of the Year. Running back CJ Wilkes, who rushed for over 1,300 yards this season, was one of three running backs selected.
Wide receivers Jabari Murphy and Garrett Allen, who each had over 600 receiving yards, were both picked while offensive linemen Jonathan Thames and Payton Hall rounded out the offense.
Sophomore linebacker Jackson Mann and junior linebacker Chris Holt were the two defensive players selected for Elmore County. Mann eclipsed 100 tackles for the second-straight season as he recorded a team-high 116 tackles.
Holt was second on the team with 88 tackles.