While a large part of the greater metropolitan Reeltown community had thoughts of battered hedges and shiny blue trophies potentially hoisted high above, a few were focused on matters of the mat in a Thursday night tilt in Eclectic.
The Rebels — a short-handed bunch of grapplers — took to the mat against Stanhope Elmore and Elmore County, losing both despite having only five head-to-head matches against the opposing schools.
Given that fact and despite the scores being a pair of lopsided losses to their fuller-rostered foes, Rebels coach Drew Mackay was pleased with the Rebels effort.
“I think the guys that we had out there did really well,” Mackay said. “Most of my more experienced guys are still playing football, so we’ll get them back soon. The guys out there that won were most of my veteran guys and the young guys we had were working on improving still.”
Keep in mind, too, the Rebels wrestling program has just marched into its third year and stood toe-to-toe with teams that annually start the year with state championship expectations.
“Elmore County and Stanhope Elmore are great teams,” Mackay said. “So we are happy with how we performed against them.”
Against the 6A Mustangs, Reeltown’s Carson Baker caught Conner Russo with a headlock mid scramble and held on for a first-period victory for the Rebels at 145 pounds. Despite the bright spot, the Rebels still fell 60-24. Their only other wins were via forfeit.
Reeltown lost again by the same tally against the hometown Panthers. But against Elmore County, the Rebels scored 18 of their 24 points on the mat. Baker picked up another victory, this time pinning Lapatrick Brown at 145. Josh Estes and Michael Hornsby also scored six points apiece for the Rebels with pins at 126 and 138, respectively.
But on a night when half of his team was hours away from the biggest high school football game of their young lives, Mackay realizes wrestling is a marathon, not a sprint.
“Even though we only had nine guys out here (Thursday), we put up more points against some of these teams than we have before,” Mackay said. “And we are excited to get our football players back because they are some of our more advanced guys. Then we’d only be giving up a couple of weight classes.”
Realistically, he added by Jan. 1, the Rebels should be at full strength with everyone in or nearing wrestling shape for the stretch leading to Sectionals.
“We have some real talent coming back and we are really excited about it.,” Mackay said.