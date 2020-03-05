There was plenty of glory shared during Elmore County’s first three matches in Class 4A/5A Section 4. The Panthers scored 19 total goals as nine players got on the scoresheet to lead the team to three wins.
Goal scorers often get most of the credit in soccer and for good reason as a team has to put the ball in the back of the net to win. However, Elmore County’s offense sends most of it credit to the midfield where Alex Simmons has become the facilitator of the attacks.
“Yeah, that’s my role,” Simmons said. “I just play for the team. Coach (John Hilbish) tells us if we play for each other, we can beat anybody.”
After missing some time last year with a knee injury, Simmons came back at 100% and immediately made an impact in Elmore County’s opening tournament. He contributed four assists and a goal to lead the Panthers to the Golden Goal Invitational championship but Simmons has taken it up another notch to start section play.
Elmore County (6-0-3, 3-0-0) has a plus-14 goal differential in three matches and Simmons has played a big role in that gap. While also tracking back to defend from the midfield, Simmons racked up seven assists and three goals in three section games against Valley, Beauregard and Tallassee.
“It is a good start but we all measure ourselves against Holtville and Marbury,” Hilbish said. “That’s when we’ll see if we’re a good team or not. We have played pretty good most of the time but we have a lot of work to do.”
The Panthers hosted Tallassee on Thursday night and Simmons was once again pulling the strings in the midfield. In a 40-second span during the 21st minute, Simmons recorded a goal and an assist to give Elmore County a lead it never gave up.
“If he’s not there, it just does not flow,” Hilbish said. “His soccer IQ has the most to do with that. He is by far the most skilled soccer player we have on the team. He’s a very unselfish player and he wants other guys to score.”
Despite holding a big lead late, Simmons returned off the bench as teammate Joe Stockman was sitting on a hat trick. Simmons picked up a loose ball in the final third and had a chance to grab another goal for himself but he slid the ball forward to Stockman who easily finished for his third.
“That’s why I went in in the last 10 minutes,” Simmons said. “I was trying to get that for Joe.”
Simmons said he takes pride in his assist numbers. He already has 11 through nine matches but he still wants more.
“Just as many as I can get,” Simmons said.