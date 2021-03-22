Elmore County and Edgewood were the only two area softball teams that played multiple games last week, with the Mustangs improving upon their area-best record and the Wildcats going 2-2 across four contests.
Wetumpka, Stanhope Elmore and Holtville all lost the only game they played.
Elmore County (20-5)
Elmore County picked up three wins last week, including two in the Florida-Alabama Challenge.
The Panthers secured an area win at Wetumpka 5-1 behind a complete game from pitcher Aubrey Allen and a three-RBI day from Madison Britt before heading to Milton, Florida for tournament play.
There Elmore County defeated Milton 12-1 before Allen took the circle a second time in as many days against Pace, and dealt a second complete game to guide the Panthers to a 2-1 victory. She struck out 11 batters.
Only one of the two runs Allen allowed in her 14 innings of work last week was earned, giving her an ERA of 0.50 for the two outings.
Tallassee (14-6-2)
The lone game Tallassee had scheduled last week against Beauregard was postponed.
Wetumpka (14-10)
Wetumpka lost its lone game last week, but have opened this one by splitting a pair of close contests.
After falling behind 5-0 in the first two innings against Elmore County, who holds the area’s best record, pitchers Ella Watson and Ashley Burgess combined to hold the Panthers scoreless in innings three through seven. The Indians could only manage a single run in the sixth, however, and fell 5-1.
Monday Wetumpka played a doubleheader, jumping out to a 3-1 lead against Alexandria and hanging on for a 3-2 win before losing a 9-8 slugfest against Hewitt-Trussville.
The Indians trailed 9-2 entering the bottom of the third inning in a four-inning game when pitcher Mya Holt doubled in two runs to cut the Huskies’ lead to 9-5.
In the bottom of the fourth, a walk and three singles scored a pair and put the tying run on first with two outs, but Lily Gray was left stranded at the base.
Edgewood Academy (13-13)
After dominating Cornerstone Christian in a 16-6 win Thursday, Edgewood Academy went 1-2 at the Macon East Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Faith Wheat, who boasts a batting average of .533 through 26 games this season, smacked in six RBIs in the win against Cornerstone.
Friday the Wildcats took on Abbeville Christian Academy and came away with a 9-1 victory behind the efforts of Harleigh Anderson, who matched a five-inning, one-run pitching performance with three RBIs at the plate. Wheat went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Macon-East Montgomery Academy used a three-run fifth inning to springboard itself to a 5-2 win against Edgewood Friday, and the Wildcats lost another 5-2 game against Hooper Academy Saturday.
Stanhope Elmore (7-11)
In its lone game this week, Stanhope Elmore held Alabama Christian Academy to two runs through five innings but ultimately lost 15-0 after the Eagles mounted a 13-run sixth.
Stanhope pitcher Katie Kramer dueled with Alabama Christian pitcher Rose Costanza through five before getting worn down in the sixth following a fielding error and a dropped third strike. The next 11 Eagles reached base as they pulled away from the Mustangs.
Holtville
Holtville lost to Jemison 9-3 on March 15. Statistics from the game have not been made available at this time.