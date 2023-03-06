Despite being down by more than a handful of runs, Tallassee had no intention of going down without a fight. In fact, it had no intention of going down at all.
Trailing by seven runs in the fifth inning, the Tigers stunned Opelika in the Wetumpka Softball Tournament by scoring nine runs in the final three innings. Tallassee ultimately won, 9-8.
After being held in check for the majority of the game, eighth grader Cheyann Easterling got the Tallassee offense started with a one-out single in the bottom of the fifth. After a fielder’s choice left two on base, Brooke Royster drove both in with a double.
Two errors, a single and a sacrifice fly later and Tallassee had five runs on the board — all scored with two outs.
Royster drove in the next run by hitting into an error in the bottom of the sixth. Jenna Manning followed that with an RBI double and Alli Smith added an RBI single.
Tied 8-8, Regan Easterwood capped off the day with a walk-off double to score Easterling.
That wasn’t the only success Tallassee saw over the weekend. The Tigers went 3-1 at the tournament, eventually falling to Prattville in the second round.
In a 4-1 win over Russellville, Madeline Weldon pitched four innings and allowed only one hit while Smith and Marlee Stewart each drove in runs.
Smith, Stewart and Manning all drove in more runs in a high-scoring affair against Stanhope Elmore, while Haley Baker and Kam Tate each added two RBIs.
Errors plague Elmore County
The Elmore County softball team saw itself take a quick exit from the Wetumpka Tournament after a plethora of errors gifted Prattville run after run.
Elmore County lost to Prattville, 9-1, in the first round of the single-elimination bracket. The Panthers committed eight errors, four in the infield and four in the outfield. All nine runs the Lions scored were unearned.
ECHS added three more errors in its other two games on the weekend and finished 1-2.
There were positives to the weekend, however, as Hailey O’Brien struck out 14 batters across 10 innings of work. She earned the team’s only win of the weekend in a 2-1 defeat of Calera. She pitched a complete game and allowed only two hits.
On the offensive side of things, Elmore County scattered 15 hits across the diamond. Anna Catherine Segrest and Katie Capell each had three hits over the weekend.