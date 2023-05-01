John Goodman – at the first of the season -- didn’t know what his Tigers were capable of in the weeks to come. Coaches throughout the state, though, had a pretty good idea.
“When I found out John Goodman was coaching this team, my whole approach to this game changed,” said St. Paul’s Episcopal Coach Andy Robbins. “I knew that we were going to face a team that did the little things right. I’ve coached against (Goodman) many times through the years. I knew his team was going to be full of grinders.”
In his return to the Tallassee dugout, the state-championship-winning Tigers’ skipper returned his squad to their diamond-dusted roots and into the postseason for the time since 2018. Tallassee defeated Brew Tech to claim a playoff berth.
Goodman, in a previous interview, said: “I told the seniors the other day that now, getting to the playoffs means just as much as winning the state championship did back in the day. It’s a huge moment for us.”
For Tallassee – with its deep history of playoff baseball – a return to the postseason equivocated to an adventure with a roadmap changing every week. But they handled it and earned their stripes in the process. In the opening round, the Tigers turned back the Valley High Rams, 15-9 and 5-3 after falling 1-0 in the best-of-three series.
The Tigers – with the win – moved to the second round and a showdown with one of the state’s premier baseball programs in St. Paul’s Episocpal. The Saints rolled into Tallassee on two branded buses and bat’s swinging.
But that didn’t dampen the spirits of the Tallassee faithful despite the Tigers' pitching staff giving up a litany of runs in the first game. Auburn-Commit John Stowers, Edward McLeod and Bull O’Dell combined for five home runs in the first skirmish. Despite the lopsided score Tallassee – fueled by a purple-painted yell leader and an amped-up student section – didn’t lay down.
Trailing 16-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers offense roared to life, scoring three runs.
Brady Mason (2-for-3) led the way as a host of his teammates rattled off hits. Cade Everson had the only RBI of the night. Mason Stewart, Jacob Patterson, Chase Webster and Everson scored in the 16-4 loss.
The momentum from that first game rolled over into the second causing the St. Paul's faithful to become a little restless, looking at the time of the “If” game.
Stewart – with Tallassee batting first in Game 2 – led off with a single that got past McLeod. Everson followed up with a run-scoring triple. Everson – after pausing at second – raced home a throwing error to put the hometown Tigers up 2-0.
McLeod answered for his first-inning miscue, turning on a Mason pitch and driving it into the outfield woods; maybe the river.
The Saints tied the game in the bottom of the second. Jack Stowers (6-for-6 in the series) reached on an infield single off the glove of the second baseman and then scored on a Tate Johnston single.
St. Paul's took the lead for good in the fourth. Stowers reached on an error that allowed McLeod and O’Dell to score, putting the Saints up, 4-2.
Tallassee moved a run closer in the fifth. Mason scores on a passed ball moving the mark to 4-3. The Tigers fell short of pushing another run home – ultimately going down in order in the seventh.
The win pushes St. Paul's (23-8) into a third-round showdown with Demopolis (16-10) in Mobile. The Tigers (12-15) will now turn their attention to spring football.