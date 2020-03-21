According to the latest update from the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now 124 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state of Alabama. Elmore County saw its number of confirmed cases stay put at six as of 10:20 a.m.
The most affected area remains Jefferson County with a total count of 60 confirmed cases. Lee has 12, Shelby has 16, Tuscaloosa has four and Montgomery has three.
You can stay up to date with the number of cases in the state on the Alabama Department of Health website. It is expected to be updated twice per day with each day's final update at approximately 4 p.m.