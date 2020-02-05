A day has not gone by since May 11 where the Tallassee softball team did not have a 7-0 loss to Rehobeth on its mind. Despite having the winningest season in program history, that defeat brought the Tigers’ year to an end and that’s the game they are keeping around to stay focused entering the new season.
“We use it every day,” Tallassee coach Pat Love said. “We talk about it every day and we talk about what it’s going to take to get to state. We were good last year but we didn’t make it so we have to be better. We use it for motivation.”
Fortunately for Tallassee, most of the talent and production from last year is returning and Love has seen improvements from everybody. He said this is the most experienced squad he has ever coached and no one is getting complacent.
“That’s the balance we want,” Love said. “We take each player and talk about what improvements need to be made. A lot of teams know who we are now. We’re only going to be as good as how hard you work. I am really excited to see what this team can do this year.”
The biggest thing that puts fear into opposing teams is Tallassee’s offense. The Tigers averaged 8.6 runs per game last season and they return 94.5% of the team’s hits from last season.
Leading the way is Chloe Baynes who is expected to be at the top of the lineup in most games and will start in center field. She finished last season with a .669 batting average and stole 82 bases but Love said he wants to see her develop her game as more than just a slapper and runner.
“She’s gotten stronger and maybe even a little bit faster,” Love said. “Her short game is as good as anyone’s but she needs to add a little bit more extra base hits to make her more lethal. We have been letting her swing away a lot more.”
Baynes is backed up by a flurry of big hitters as the Tigers return four players who finished 2019 with a .400 or higher batting average and at least 40 RBIs. Lexi Love, who will split time between catcher and third base, set a new school record with 84 RBIs last season.
Avary Lumpkin led the Tigers with eight home runs while Jordan Walters, Belle Haynes and Sinclair Cole added four each.
In the circle, the Tigers had a team ERA of 2.10 last season and they return their top two pitching options but the Tigers did give up 60 unearned runs last season. However, Love said he expects improved defense to back up the duo of Walters and Cole while newcomer Brooke Royster is expected to get plenty of innings in relief.
“I think we needed to do a little bit better job of having a staff to keep a rotation,” Love said. “You want to keep everyone fresh for the end of the year.”
Anslee Osborne will fill in at catcher when Lexi Love makes the move to third base but the Tigers are confident with either player being behind the plate. Ella Thrash returns to start at second while Sally Shipman and Ivory Champion are competing to fill the holes in the outfield.