There is still plenty of work to be done, but the Tallassee baseball team is starting to put together a few wins on the diamond.
Tallassee, led by John Goodman in his first season since returning as head coach, is off to a 6-4 start. The Tigers are currently on a three-game win streak with victories over Reeltown, Dadeville and Horseshoe Bend.
The team now has two wins each over Reeltown and HBS and a defeat of Alabama Christian Academy. After losing three of its first four games, Tallassee has won five of its last six.
Despite the recent success, Goodman said the Tigers are still learning how to win and compete and they’re not taking anything for granted.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Goodman said. “We’re starting to get there but we still have a long way to go. When area play gets here, it’s going to be tough. Right now, we’re playing for April. We’re not playing for right now. Every at-bat we take and every pitch we make is for April.”
The Tallassee offense has taken huge strides at the plate this season. In a win over Dadeville on Saturday, Tallassee knocked around 14 hits across six innings and scored 10 runs in the 10-3 win.
Most of those hits came late, but Tallassee was able to knock Dadeville’s best pitcher out of the game early by taking quality at-bats and big hits from the likes of Cade Everson, Brady Mason, Chase Chumley and Thomas Lemmond.
Tallassee has found quite a bit of success offensively with 86 runs in 10 games this year and has been held under six runs only once. The Tigers have scored in double digits four times.
“The offense is getting there,” Goodman said. “I feel like we get better with the more pitching we see. When you get that sick feeling in your stomach when you have a bad at-bat or a bad game in general, that’s when you know you’re getting on the right track.”
Also getting into better shape is Tallassee’s pitchers. Saturday’s starter was Jackson Rhodes, whom Goodman said has been throwing well this season. In the win over Dadeville, he struck out five Tigers in the first two innings before running into trouble with walks. When he was pulled, Chumley took over for his first game in a few weeks. He allowed one run and threw multiple innings to preserve the win.
Another pitcher who has had a sore arm, Brady Mason, also threw the final inning. He allowed one run but closed out the game without any real trouble.
During the three-game win streak, Tallassee pitchers have allowed only four total runs and have one shutout.
“All-in-all, we’re still fighting through everything,” Goodman said. “Our guys aren’t used to the level of work their arms are enduring right now so we’re doing our best to get them where they can get it done on the mound.”