Tallassee’s Jacob Abbott Ingram did not get a lot of action prior to his junior baseball season and the dream of being named to an AHSAA all-star game may have looked like a long shot. Those chances seemed to decrease even more with a shortened season but Ingram made the most of his limited time on the mound and he turned enough heads to earn a spot on the South squad of the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star week.
“I was a little surprised but I was really honored,” Ingram said. “Those kids are really good baseball players so it was an honor to be named with those guys. I’ve been working for a while to be one of those top guys and now that I’m here, it’s a big achievement.”
Tallassee coach Adam Clayton knew he was going to nominate Ingram for a spot in the game along with annual Alabama Baseball Coaches Association showcase in Troy.
“It really didn’t (surprise me),” Clayton said. “He’s one of the hardest working guys I’ve had in my time here. He’s always working on his craft and he wants to get better. It’s a huge honor to make this.”
Ingram finished his junior year as the team’s ace, throwing 24 1/3 innings in eight games. He finished with a 4-1 record and recorded a save in his only opportunity. He recorded 32 strikeouts to just 19 walks while posting a 1.72 ERA.
“He’s always been a confident kid,” Clayton said. “When it’s his turn, he’s going to go out and do his job. He wants to do whatever he can to help the team.”
Ingram said he may expect to face a little extra pressure as he moves forward but he said he’s ready for it.
“A lot of schools are going to know who I am now,” Ingram said. “They know that’s the guy they will be facing on Friday nights so now I have to go prove that I belong with those top guys in the state.”
Ingram also hopes this recognition will help college coaches keep a closer eye on him moving forward. Missing out on most of his junior season had Ingram worried about how it would affect his chances of playing at the next level but this has helped ease those concerns.
“It’s going to help a lot so it definitely helps calm my nerves,” Ingram said. “Some of those guys are committed to big schools so when coaches see my name on that list, they may think I can be there too.”