The AHSAA released the list of their 2020 Bryant-Jordan region winners last week and Elmore County is represented by two student-athletes, one in each category. Wetumpka’s Isaac Stubbs earned the scholar athlete award for Class 6A Region 3 while Elmore County’s Hayden Holton was named the honoree for achievement in Class 4A Region 3.
Stubbs competes in track and cross country. On the track team, Stubbs participates in the 800 and 1,600 runs while also throwing javelin.
“It’s a huge honor for sure,” Stubbs said. “I think it’s really satisfying because it makes you feel like all the hard work is worth it. I feel blessed above anything else.”
Even during sports season, Stubbs still finds time to put everything he has into his schoolwork and beyond. He has a 4.36 GPA and he recently won the Wetumpka Rotary Club speech contest. Stubbs is an Eagle Scout and also helped restart the school’s government club.
“It’s busy with everything but the truth is I’m genuinely interested in all of it,” Stubbs said. “I love government stuff and running is pretty cool. It’s just chasing a passion. It gets tiring but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Wetumpka principal Dr. Robbie Slater said the school has never had a region winner, so it’s good for the school and the community. Slater said Stubbs was extremely deserving and would not be surprised to see him win the state award, which is announced at a banquet in April.
“He’s just a very well-rounded student and an overall great kid,” Slater said. “The top thing is he is very self-motivated. He comes to me to talk about concerns or anything else he wants to see get done. He deserves to be recognized.”
For the second consecutive year, Elmore County will be represented at the Bryant-Jordan banquet. Holton, a football, basketball and soccer player, is the fifth ECHS student to be named a region winner in the last seven years.
“It’s great for the school and our county to put our best up there with the best of the state,” ECHS principal Wes Rogers said. “When you hear the type of kids that are out there and what they have had to overcome, it’s just amazing. It’s mostly great for Hayden and his family so we are thrilled for him.”
The Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award region winners are recognized for overcoming some obstacle or hardship to achieve success. After the death of both his parents in 2016, Holton found some solace in athletics.
“It shows his resilience and his character,” Rogers said. “He shows up every day for school and every day for practice. He wanted to be with the team. I think this was his way of coping.”
Holton, who plans to join the Navy after graduation, said he does not talk about his story very often but he believes this could be a chance to share it in hopes of helping someone else going through his or her own difficult time.
“Everybody has a different story,” Holton said. “I have come a long way. I didn’t think anyone saw me working but as I have gone through my senior year, I think I have gotten more and more recognition. I’m really stoked about that award.”
Both students are excited to get a chance to share a stage with some of the best in the state and are eager to meet the other region winners and hear everyone else’s stories.
“It’s very humbling to be among a pool like that,” Stubbs said. “It gives you confidence because you know everyone there has earned their place. It’s a little intimidating but it’s also empowering because you can feed off their energy.”