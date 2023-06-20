The Tallassee football team is getting its players some recognition this summer.
Tiger coach Mike Battles and his staff have taken the Tigers to three separate football camps this summer so their players can showcase their talents. They’ve gone to camps at Troy, Auburn and most recently Samford.
The camp visits come outside of practices, which Tallassee has hosted since last June. The Tigers practice 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
“Principal (Drew) Glass offered to pay for the buses for us to go to these camps and we’ve had some coaches come with us,” Battles said. “We told the kids if they wanted to sign up and we would go. Our athletic club purchased gatorades and snacks and we’ve loaded up and got some good work in. It’s been a good summer.”
More than 40 kids have signed up for the three camps Tallassee has gone on so far. The biggest camp for the Tigers was the Auburn camp, where 20 student-athletes attended. Tallassee had 12 players go to Troy, and nine attended the Samford camp last week.
Not only are the kids showcasing their abilities to coaches across the state, but they’re seeing college facilities and campuses which could help them make decisions later in their football career.
At Troy, the Tallassee kids were all put into one of four sessions which included nearly 200 kids per session.
“Every single one of our kids are getting better at their positions and skill sets,” Battles said. “Plus, we get to see the talent out there. We get caught up with just paying attention to the teams on our schedule. But this gives them a good idea of everybody across the state and shows them where they need to be.”
Tallassee is preparing for a big football season this fall.
The Tigers finished last season 7-5 and made it to the second round of the playoffs, falling to eventual 5A runner-up Charles Henderson in the second round.
Tallassee returns a plethora of talent this year, including its do-it-all athlete Cade Everson.
Everson proved to be one of, if not, the best athletes in the county last year. He played quarterback, receiver and running back on offense as he recorded 666 total yards with eight touchdowns. He also played defense and recorded 20 tackles while returning an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on special teams.
Everson has been attending camps with the team, but also by himself this summer as he looks to pick up college offers.
The Tigers will continue to practice and visit camps, as Battles has laid out what their goal is this fall and how they can achieve that goal. It begins Aug. 24 at Reeltown, and the Tigers will look to win their third straight game in the series.
“We’re preparing to win every game,” Battles said. “I don’t know if that will work out or not, but that’s how we are preparing. We have a tough schedule to start the season, but our kids have a good attitude this summer and we’ve got a lot of work done so far. Our kids know our goals and know where we want to be in the fall.”